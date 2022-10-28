Read full article on original website
ELECTION RESULTS: Louisiana Congressional races
See results of the November 8, 2022 election here.
brproud.com
Early voting ends Tuesday for November 8 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Early voting ends Tuesday in Louisiana for the November 8 election. Residents can vote from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations. Residents are reminded to bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana...
Louisiana Ballot Cheat Sheet for the 2022 Midterms
Campaigns are kicking into high gear as we are now less than a week away from election day 2022. Mid-term election on a national level, a possible new mayor for Shreveport, as well as council-members, school board members, constitutional amendments, as well as parish-wide propositions are all on the ballot for Tuesday.
Early voting ends today; see the numbers so far
Since early voting started last week, about 10 percent of Louisiana's registered voters have cast a ballot.
Louisiana 2022 amendments guide: Amendment #5
NEW ORLEANS — Election Day:. The Louisiana Secretary of State website has a tool where voters can search for ballot information related to their own individual parish and precinct. Statewide ballot amendments. There are eight proposed statewide amendments that all Louisiana voters will have the opportunity to decide on.
Early voting will continue tomorrow, registrar says
Some voters think that the Registrars' offices will be closed tomorrow for a holiday, but all offices statewide will be open tomorrow.
brproud.com
This Week in Louisiana Politics: abortion, pollution, and elections
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics, The Louisiana Department of Health takes public comment on what medical conditions should be added to the list that makes a fetus “medically futile”. Also, hear about the EPA’s suggestion to close an elementary school due...
foodcontessa.com
True the Vote Founders Arrested for Voting Fraud Claims!
US Marshals led the leaders of a Texas group that pushed false election conspiracy theories out of a Houston courtroom and into a detention cell just after a federal judge ordered their arrest. True the Vote was founded by Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who are also the executive producers...
What Do They Mean? A Cheat Sheet for Louisiana’s 2022 Amendments
Election day is fast approaching. Hard to believe after months of campaign commercials, forums, and debates, election day is this Tuesday. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence tells KEEL News early voting in the parish has been steady, but there have not been any lines. He says about 8,000 votes have been cast so far during early voting and that number is expected to top 10,000 before early voting closes on Tuesday, November 1.
brproud.com
Talks already swirling around legislation to amend abortion laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the legal fight over Louisiana’s abortion ban continues, there are already talks about future legislation being drafted to either amend or clarify the law. Ever since the law went into effect, there has been confusion among some healthcare providers as to when...
NOLA.com
Once allies, John Bel Edwards and Louisiana's education chief now at odds
When Cade Brumley was chosen 2½ years ago as the state superintendent of education, Gov. John Bel Edwards applauded the selection. But since then, disagreements over hot-button issues ranging from anti-COVID measures to how to grade high schools have frequently left them at odds. "We have some basic educational...
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Texas, based on recent election results
No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing.
WDSU
Louisiana Amendment 7: Why leaders want you to vote 'No' when you go to the polls
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana voters will find an amendment on their ballot in November that has caused some confusion, even with the state representative who backed it. Louisiana Amendment 7 would remove the exception in the prohibition of involuntary servitude. What is involuntary servitude?. According to the Department...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Louisiana teacher shortage isn't good for students, or anyone.
It's not news that Louisiana has a teacher shortage. It is big news that there are so many teachers waiting to be certified. In a short few weeks, the state list of those waiting for Department of Education paperwork to be processed grew from about 6,500 to 7,000. Though it's not a good thing, teacher certification for math and science jobs has consistently been a challenge. But during a Senate Education Committee hearing, state Superintendent Cade Brumley said the backlog has happened because there's a surge of certification applications and too few education employees to review them.
A week into early voting, which counties in Texas are seeing the highest turnout?
After a full week of early voting, almost 3 million Texans have cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election.
theadvocate.com
Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says
Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
WWL-TV
Louisiana Constitutional Amendment #4 - what it means
What is the purpose behind Constitutional Amendment #4 on the Louisiana ballot? Devin Bartolotta explains.
Louisiana reports record-breaking return of unclaimed property to residents
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is breaking records with the return of unclaimed property to residents. According to State Treasurer John Schroder, 5,500 claims were recently filed within a period of 24 hours. “Louisiana is outpacing other states across the nation in efforts to return unclaimed property to its...
brproud.com
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — During Sunday night’s WSB-TV debate in Atlanta, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took aim at Georgia sheriffs, a majority of which are supporting her opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp. “As I have pointed out before, I am not a member of the Good ol’ Boys...
