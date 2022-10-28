ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

brproud.com

Early voting ends Tuesday for November 8 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Early voting ends Tuesday in Louisiana for the November 8 election. Residents can vote from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations. Residents are reminded to bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Louisiana Ballot Cheat Sheet for the 2022 Midterms

Campaigns are kicking into high gear as we are now less than a week away from election day 2022. Mid-term election on a national level, a possible new mayor for Shreveport, as well as council-members, school board members, constitutional amendments, as well as parish-wide propositions are all on the ballot for Tuesday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WWL

Louisiana 2022 amendments guide: Amendment #5

NEW ORLEANS — Election Day:. The Louisiana Secretary of State website has a tool where voters can search for ballot information related to their own individual parish and precinct. Statewide ballot amendments. There are eight proposed statewide amendments that all Louisiana voters will have the opportunity to decide on.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

This Week in Louisiana Politics: abortion, pollution, and elections

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics, The Louisiana Department of Health takes public comment on what medical conditions should be added to the list that makes a fetus “medically futile”. Also, hear about the EPA’s suggestion to close an elementary school due...
LOUISIANA STATE
foodcontessa.com

True the Vote Founders Arrested for Voting Fraud Claims!

US Marshals led the leaders of a Texas group that pushed false election conspiracy theories out of a Houston courtroom and into a detention cell just after a federal judge ordered their arrest. True the Vote was founded by Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who are also the executive producers...
HOUSTON, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

What Do They Mean? A Cheat Sheet for Louisiana’s 2022 Amendments

Election day is fast approaching. Hard to believe after months of campaign commercials, forums, and debates, election day is this Tuesday. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence tells KEEL News early voting in the parish has been steady, but there have not been any lines. He says about 8,000 votes have been cast so far during early voting and that number is expected to top 10,000 before early voting closes on Tuesday, November 1.
CADDO PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Talks already swirling around legislation to amend abortion laws

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the legal fight over Louisiana’s abortion ban continues, there are already talks about future legislation being drafted to either amend or clarify the law. Ever since the law went into effect, there has been confusion among some healthcare providers as to when...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Our Views: Louisiana teacher shortage isn't good for students, or anyone.

It's not news that Louisiana has a teacher shortage. It is big news that there are so many teachers waiting to be certified. In a short few weeks, the state list of those waiting for Department of Education paperwork to be processed grew from about 6,500 to 7,000. Though it's not a good thing, teacher certification for math and science jobs has consistently been a challenge. But during a Senate Education Committee hearing, state Superintendent Cade Brumley said the backlog has happened because there's a surge of certification applications and too few education employees to review them.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says

Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
PLAQUEMINE, LA

