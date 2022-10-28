ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

9&10 News

Washington visits Detroit in Eastern Conference action

Washington Capitals (5-4-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-3-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings and the Washington Capitals hit the ice in Eastern Conference action. Detroit has a 4-3-2 record overall and a 3-1-1 record on its home ice. The...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Famous Philadelphia pizza shop refuses to serve Astros players and staff

The Houston Astros tried to order from a famous Philadelphia pizza shop while in town, but the shop refuses to serve players and staff. Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander didn’t give Philadelphia a warm welcome upon arrival, and Philadelphia didn’t give the Astros one, either. When the Astros tried to order catering for the team and staff from the famous Angelo’s Pizzeria, the store owner “said no to them.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

