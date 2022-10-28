ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 reasons Cardinals make the most sense for Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras is the best catcher set to hit the free-agent market, and the St. Louis Cardinals make the most sense as a potential landing spot for the All-Star. After a strong 2022 season, Willson Contreras is set to hit the open market, and there will be a plethora of interest in the 30-year-old catcher. In 113 games on the year with the Chicago Cubs, he had 22 home runs, 55 RBIs, and a .243 batting average. This was good enough for him to make his third-career All-Star Game, and that too also heightens his value as a free agent.
