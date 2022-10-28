What the papers sayBorussia Dortmund may ask for a Premier League record fee of £130 million for midfielderJude Bellingham. The 19-year-old England international is being chased by Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid and may become the centre of a major battle in the summer. The sides will be shocked by the valuation, however, as the paper writes they were expecting a £87m figure.The Telegraph reports new Aston Villa managerUnai Emery has signed the longest managerial contract in the club’s history, at four-and-a-half years. Emery has won the Europa League four times as a manager and was convinced to...

