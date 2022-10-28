Hello, this is Tammy Proctor, and today we continue our culinary tour of the U.S. by looking at the origins of the popular Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise ... in Salt Lake City, Utah. Yes, the KFC we know today made its first appearance in the land of Zion. Joining me today to talk about this history is professor Laura Gelfand from Utah State University's Department of Art and Design. Laura is a native of Salt Lake City and has a peculiar attachment to the tubs of fried goodness.

