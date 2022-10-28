Read full article on original website
Related
upr.org
Utah writer explores what supernatural stories reveal about human experience
To understand Utah and the people living here, Darren M. Edwards seeks out stories of the supernatural. His latest book, Supernatural Lore of Southern Utah, draws on over 200 interviews to explore the role of the supernatural in local cultures and the human psyche. Edwards does not set out to...
upr.org
Great Salt Lake dredging permit sees strong public opposition
US Magnesium, a mineral extraction company on the shore of Great Salt Lake, has applied for a dredging permit to extend its water intake canals because lake levels have gotten so low. On October 19th, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality held a hearing asking for public comment on the...
upr.org
Pedestrian deaths are the highest they've been in a decade
The number of Utahns killed in traffic on foot, bikes and other mobility devices like wheelchairs and scooters is higher this year than any in the past decade, according to state data. So far this year, Utah drivers have killed 65 bikers and pedestrians and injured another 184. Pedestrian deaths...
upr.org
Utah school drinking fountains now being tested to prevent potential lead poisoning
House Bill 21, a bill calling for the elimination of all traces of lead in school drinking water, has been passed by the Utah Legislature. Sponsored by Representative Stephen Hardy and Senator Jani Iwamoto, the bipartisan legislation now requires the testing samples from water fountains in every school across Utah. Traces of lead in drinking water has been proven to cause nervous system damage and serious brain damage, especially when consumed by children.
upr.org
Eating the Past: Utah's Kentucky Fried Chicken empire
Hello, this is Tammy Proctor, and today we continue our culinary tour of the U.S. by looking at the origins of the popular Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise ... in Salt Lake City, Utah. Yes, the KFC we know today made its first appearance in the land of Zion. Joining me today to talk about this history is professor Laura Gelfand from Utah State University's Department of Art and Design. Laura is a native of Salt Lake City and has a peculiar attachment to the tubs of fried goodness.
upr.org
In Kentucky, abortion rights activists hope for a repeat of Kansas win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Abortion has been unavailable for months in Kentucky, and will likely remain so – unless activists can defeat an anti-abortion measure on the Nov. 8 ballot. "It's very rigid and unforgiving as a constitutional amendment," Beth Kuhn, a volunteer for the Protect Kentucky Access campaign,...
Comments / 0