upr.org
Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes
Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
Great Salt Lake dredging permit sees strong public opposition
US Magnesium, a mineral extraction company on the shore of Great Salt Lake, has applied for a dredging permit to extend its water intake canals because lake levels have gotten so low. On October 19th, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality held a hearing asking for public comment on the...
Pedestrian deaths are the highest they've been in a decade
The number of Utahns killed in traffic on foot, bikes and other mobility devices like wheelchairs and scooters is higher this year than any in the past decade, according to state data. So far this year, Utah drivers have killed 65 bikers and pedestrians and injured another 184. Pedestrian deaths...
Eating the Past: Utah's Kentucky Fried Chicken empire
Hello, this is Tammy Proctor, and today we continue our culinary tour of the U.S. by looking at the origins of the popular Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise ... in Salt Lake City, Utah. Yes, the KFC we know today made its first appearance in the land of Zion. Joining me today to talk about this history is professor Laura Gelfand from Utah State University's Department of Art and Design. Laura is a native of Salt Lake City and has a peculiar attachment to the tubs of fried goodness.
Healthcare open enrollment begins Tuesday, Nov. 1
Open-enrollment season for health insurance is upon us, and Utahns who want to get the right kinds of coverage have a lot to consider. More than 300,000 people in Utah are uninsured. The health-insurance marketplace open-enrollment period begins Tuesday and continues through Jan. 15. That's a busy time for most...
In Kentucky, abortion rights activists hope for a repeat of Kansas win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Abortion has been unavailable for months in Kentucky, and will likely remain so – unless activists can defeat an anti-abortion measure on the Nov. 8 ballot. "It's very rigid and unforgiving as a constitutional amendment," Beth Kuhn, a volunteer for the Protect Kentucky Access campaign,...
Utah writer explores what supernatural stories reveal about human experience
To understand Utah and the people living here, Darren M. Edwards seeks out stories of the supernatural. His latest book, Supernatural Lore of Southern Utah, draws on over 200 interviews to explore the role of the supernatural in local cultures and the human psyche. Edwards does not set out to...
