Gov. Hochul launches storm protection office to mark 10th anniversary of Sandy

Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a storm protection office.

The statewide Office of Resilient Homes and Communities will oversee efforts to develop long-term home and neighborhood storm protection plans alongside other disaster relief agencies.

It will also take on the work of New York's current Office of Storm Recovery.

"We're going to today announce that this will be permanent. This is going to be there as a place where we are thinking about the future but are able to respond with immediacy if this happens again, and make sure the communities have the resources. Not just when you need it in a storm, but also leading up to that,” said Hochul.

In the last 10 years, the state has spent $19 billion to reinforce the electric grid, according to the governor.

She also says that the new office remains committed to helping those still rebuilding from the impacts of Sandy a decade later.