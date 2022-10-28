ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Palm Beach, FL

2 people injured in 6-vehicle crash in Royal Palm Beach

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Two people are hospitalized following a six-vehicle crash in Royal Palm Beach Friday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The crash occurred at 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Royal Palm Beach Boulevard.

According to PBFR, units were dispatched to the intersection for reports of a three-vehicle crash. However, upon arrival, a division chief said six vehicles were involved in the crash and more units were called to assist.

One patient was transported by TraumaHawk to a trauma center. The second patient was transported by ground to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

