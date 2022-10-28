Teen arrested while in class at DeKalb high school, accused of armed robbery

A 17-year-old was arrested Friday while in class at a DeKalb County school in connection with a robbery days prior, the sheriff’s office said.

Nicholas Samuel Nutall was initially only facing a charge of armed robbery in the Oct. 22 incident, but now also faces charges of carrying a weapon within school safety zones, possession of a concealed weapon without a license and possession of a revolver by a person underage, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. At the time of his arrest at Miller Grove High School, Nutall was found with a loaded handgun inside a shoulder bag, Williams said.

An arrest warrant for the Lithonia teenager was obtained after he allegedly attacked and robbed a minor along Strathmoor Manor Circle, according to Williams. Authorities said Nutall took out his silver revolver with the intent of taking an iPhone, cross-body bag and wallet from the victim.

Williams said the warrant indicated that other people were involved in the incident, but their names were not disclosed. The victim and Nutall knew each other from the neighborhood, Williams said.

Nutall was booked into the DeKalb jail, where he remains without bond.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.