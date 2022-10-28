Read full article on original website
Lil Baby Hilariously Learns GloRilla’s Signature Dance
The behind the scenes moment immediately went viral. Lil Baby is everywhere these days. Since dropping his third studio album It’s Only Me earlier this month, the ATL native has been pulling all the stops to promote the critically acclaimed body of work. Over the weekend, the “Heyy” rapper performed at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Homecoming Concert, among other heavy hitting artists, including Chloe Bailey, Nardo Wick and GloRilla.
Gillie Da King Goes Off After Graphic Videos Of Takeoff Circulates
Gillie Da King calls out anyone sharing the graphic footage of Takeoff. Fans are rattled by the news of Takeoff this morning. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston at the age of 28. Though some information has been revealed to the public, much of it has been hearsay.
Long Live Takeoff: Fans Pay Tribute To Migos Rapper
Desiigner, Teyana Taylor, Yung Miami, Ugly God, Ja Rule and more pay tribute to Takeoff. The world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, who was pronounced dead at 28. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston, TX this morning at a bowling alley. Reports claim that the rapper was struck with a bullet following a heated altercation during a dice game.
Chrisean Rock Shows Bruised Face Following Fight With Blueface
Chrisean was hysterical as she showed her busted nose and mouth. The internet’s most talked about couple is making headlines once again. Chrisean Rock and Blueface are infamous for breaking up to make up. They have gone from fighting each other’s relatives to licking feet, from arguing on social media to confessing their love for one another; from swearing they were finished to announcing the release of their new reality television show.
Drake Surprises Fans At Lil Wayne’s Lil WeezyAna Fest In New Orleans: Watch
The Canadian called his frequent collaborator out for not inviting him to sing “Mrs. Officer” last night. Things got lit at Lil WeezyAna Fest this weekend. Lil Wayne hosted his sixth annual event in the lively city of New Orleans to close out October, and of course, it was loaded with plenty of star-studded surprises, including a guest appearance from the “How to Love” hitmaker’s frequent collaborator, Drake, who took to the stage alongside Weezy at Champions Square on Saturday (October 29) night.
Diddy Nearly Comes To Blows With “Power” Actor Michael J. Ferguson In Joker Costume
Michael J Ferguson says it’s “all love” after his heated run-in with Diddy. Diddy shows out every Halloween, but this year, he became his costume. The newly dubbed billionaire hit the streets as Heath Ledger’s The Dark Knight Joker, down to the fake machine guns and grenades.
Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot & Killed In Houston: Report
Takeoff was reportedly shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday at the age of 28. Takeoff, one-third of the rap group Migos, was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday morning at the age of 28, according to a report from TMZ. The shooting occurred after an altercation broke out over a dice game at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling.
Kanye West Fires Back At Stephen Jackson: “I Been Going Light”
Stephen Jackson called Kanye “delusional” for his comments about George Floyd. Ye gave Drink Champs their most talked-about interview to date. Earlier this month, the artist formerly known as Kanye West appeared on the N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN-hosted podcast where he doubled down on anti-Semitic tropes and made some jaw-dropping comments about Black Lives Matter and more specifically, George Floyd. Ultimately, the episode was pulled from YouTube and other platforms.
Davido’s 3-Year-Old Son Dies In Family Pool
Davido’s domestic workers are being questioned by police after the death of his 3-year-old son. Nigerian artist Davido‘s 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi, has drowned in the family swimming pool. Eight domestic workers who were on duty at the time are being questioned by police regarding the incident. Lagos police...
Kim Kardashian Accidentally Attends Tracee Ellis Ross Birthday Dinner In Halloween Costume
The Skims founder shared the awkward moment with her followers. Kim Kardashian is known for turning heads. However, on Monday (October 31), the famous socialite was the center of attention for a different reason than usual. The KKW founder showed up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ pre-Halloween birthday dinner dressed as X-Men character Mystique — but upon her arrival, she noticed that no one else is costume.
Drake Mourns Takeoff’s Death With Heartfelt Message
Takeoff’s shocking death is still sending shock waves throughout the Hip-Hop community.The 28-year old star — real name Kirshnik Khari Ball— was gunned down in Houston after attending a dice game with his uncle and Infinity Links collaborator Quavo. Everyone from Gucci Mane and Yung Miami to Master P and 2 Chainz took to social media to grieve the loss of the young, Atlanta rapper.
Kanye West Uses Lauryn Hill’s Career To Call Out The Entertainment Industry
Kanye West spoke about the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram over the weekend. Kanye West reflected on the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram, Saturday, wondering what her recording contract looked like and whether it played a role in her decision to stop releasing music. In the post, he referenced Talib Kweli, who responded on his own page.
Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Solidify Themselves As Halloween Queens With Iconic Costumes
Looks like Bardi may have done some of her brainstorming with Lizzo this year. Halloweekend is over for another year, but before October 31st officially comes to an end, celebrities continue to show off their creative (and sometimes kooky) costumes via social media, eliciting all kinds of reactions from famous friends and fans alike.
Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith
Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
Meek Mill Fans Are Disappointed After He Previews Ice Spice’s “Munch” Remix
Fans are not feeling Meek Mill’s recent snippet remixing Ice Spice’s “Munch.”. Over the past year, Meek Mill’s undergone some significant changes in his career. Expensive Pain didn’t leave up to the success of his post-prison project, Championships — commercially or critically. At the same time, he’s expressed his disdain with his working relationship with Atlantic Records.
Jadakiss Speaks On Kanye West: “Pray For Kanye”
Jadakiss wants to deescalate the Ye situation. Jadakiss has been busy with new music recently, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been reading the headlines. The LOX member is never afraid to share his opinion, and on Saturday he laid out how he thinks society should deal with the Kanye West issue.
George Floyd’s Cousin Tells Kanye West To “Just Stop” Talking About Them
After he lashed out at the mother of Floyd’s daughter, Floyd’s cousin Tera Brown delivers a message from the family. Although pop culture interests have shifted due to the tragic passing of Takeoff, Kanye West’s name is still a topic of entertainment and political conversation. The once-billionaire Yeezy mogul has endured some hard hits over the past few weeks, but according to Ye, he’s taken it all in stride. What began as anti-Black Lives Matter rhetoric quickly eased into anti-Semitic talking points, and before West knew it, his empire began to crumble.
Rich The Kid Calls Takeoff His “Twin” In Heartbreaking Tribute
The grief is palpable as more information about Takeoff’s death is shared. The late rapper’s attorney issued a statement. We’re within the first 24 hours of Takeoff’s passing and Hip Hop is stunned. The beloved Migos rapper was a figure that kept away from controversy and never entangled himself in dangerous ongoings, so it came as a shock to learn that he was shot and killed in Houston, Texas.
Travis Scott Parties Solo In Miami After Listing Shared Beverly Hills Mansion With Kylie Jenner For Sale
The “SICKO MODE” star was spotted out on the town sans his co-parent after vehemently denying cheating allegations. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship has been in and out of the headlines for the last few weeks, most notably after a social media personality shared footage from a video shoot of the rappers that she was at, immediately causing cheating rumours to run rampant.
Kanye West Sends Message To The Mother Of George Floyd’s Daughter
Earlier this month, Ye caught a heap of backlash following remarks made about George Floyd. During an interview with Drink Champs, which has since been removed from all platforms, Ye alleged that George Floyd passed away due to a fentanyl overdose, not the cop kneeling on his neck. Following his...
