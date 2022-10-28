ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
Business Insider

Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say

Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
The Hill

General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover

Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos

NEW YORK — (AP) — Shortly after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, some conservative personalities wasted no time to jump on the platform and recirculate long-debunked conspiracy theories in a tongue-in-cheek attempt to "test" whether Twitter's policies on misinformation were still being enforced. Twitter has made no...
People

Elon Musk Goes to Heidi Klum's Halloween Party as Stars Vow to Leave Twitter Over Controversy

Elon Musk dressed up for Heidi Klum's Halloween party, attending the event alongside his mother, Maye Musk Elon Musk celebrated Halloween amid the drama and controversy stemming from his Twitter takeover.  On Monday night, the billionaire dressed up to attend Heidi Klum's iconic Halloween party, walking the carpet alongside his mother, model and activist Mae Musk. "Halloween with my Mom," he captioned a photograph of their costumes on Twitter. Included in the snap was Brooke Wall, the founder and CEO of the Wall Group, a talent agency representing stylists and artists in the...
Jalopnik

GM Pulls Ads From Twitter After Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Takeover

Typically, we avoid automotive advertising news like it’s a DM from a high school classmate we haven’t talked to since before graduation. After all, one of the few things more obnoxious that being recruited for some new MLM would be filling this website with articles like, “Automaker Announces Plan To Increase Network Television Spending By 4 Percent In Q4.” But this is a little different.
makeuseof.com

What Is Elon Musk's X App?

Twitter owner Elon Musk said one of the reasons he bought Twitter was to speed up the creation of an everything app, or super app, called X. An everything app is a super app, or an app of apps. It aggregates services that you would otherwise need several apps to carry out. Basically, you get access to everything you need with just one password and one user interface.
Engadget

Twitter has removed 1,500 accounts following coordinated trolling campaign

Twitter became the target of a coordinated trolling campaign shortly after Elon Musk took over the company last week. Yoel Roth, the company's head of safety and security, said that the organized effort was to make people think that Twitter has weakened its policies. Roth also said that the company was working on putting a stop to the campaign that had led to a surge in hate speech and hateful conduct on the website. Now, the executive has tweeted an update to the Twitter's cleanup efforts and said that it has made "measurable progress" since Saturday and has removed over 1,500 accounts involved in the trolling.
HuffPost

Elon Musk's Twitter Reportedly Re-Bans White Nationalist Nick Fuentes

White nationalist Nick Fuentes has been banned again by Twitter, the Daily Beast reported. Fuentes was reportedly bounced off the platform Saturday, two days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk finalized his $44 billion purchase of the social media company. Musk has long railed against what he has characterized as censorship...
People

People

