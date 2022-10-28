Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Suspected Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty to all state charges at San Francisco arraignment
David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to all state charges during his initial appearance in court. He also waived his right to a hearing within 10 days at his arraignment at a San Francisco court room. Judge Diane Northway set a hearing for Friday in San Francisco Superior Court to set a date for the preliminary hearing and bail setting.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump Org. trial begins as prosecutors outline alleged fraud and defense blames CFO Allen Weisselberg
New York prosecutors set the table for the criminal tax fraud trial against the Trump Organization Monday, telling jurors the case is about "greed and cheating." Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger laid out an alleged 15-year scheme within the Trump Org. to pay high-level executives in perks like luxury cars and apartments without paying taxes on them.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Judge declines to drop charges against Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack after hinting he would
After hinting some charges may be dropped in the foreign lobbying trial of longtime Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack, a federal judge on Tuesday is allowing the charges to stand and the case may soon go to the jury. US District Judge Brian Cogan indicated in court on Monday that...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump asks Supreme Court to stop IRS from turning over his tax returns to the House
Former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to put on hold the release of his tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee. Trump filed the emergency request on Monday with the high court after a federal appeals court cleared the way last week for the returns to be disclosed to the House Ways and Means Committee in the coming days.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
January 6 committee obtains eight emails showing possible planning of post-election crime
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has obtained eight emails from late 2020 that a judge determined show Donald Trump and his lawyers planning to defraud courts and obstruct the congressional vote on the presidency. A new court filing from Trump's then-attorney...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'I was acting like a traitor'; second cooperating Oath Keeper testifies in sedition trial
Graydon Young, the first Oath Keeper to plead guilty to conspiracy in connection to January 6, 2021, told a jury Monday in the trial of five alleged leaders of the far-right group that after the 2020 election, he and other members believed the US government was covering up election fraud and the militia needed to act.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Leaders of right-wing election conspiracy group jailed after being found in contempt of court
Two leaders of True the Vote, a prominent right-wing group that promotes debunked voter fraud conspiracies, were jailed this week after a federal judge in Texas found them in contempt of court. The group's president Catherine Engelbrecht and onetime board member Gregg Phillips were taken into custody Monday after defying...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Rick Scott calls attack on Paul Pelosi 'disgusting' but dodges questions about election conspiracies shared by alleged assailant
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, on Sunday called the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, "disgusting" but dodged questions about election conspiracy theories that were shared by the alleged attacker on social media. "It's disgusting, this violence is horrible," Scott said...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House January 6 committee 'in discussions' with Trump's attorneys for him to testify under oath, Cheney says
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is "in discussions" with former President Donald Trump's attorneys about testifying under oath in the probe, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the vice chairwoman of the panel, said Tuesday. Cheney's comments came days after CNN reported that Trump's team...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Federal watchdog accuses Architect of the Capitol of ethics violations over offer to give 'patriots' tours
A federal watchdog is accusing the Architect of the Capitol, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, of ethics violations over an offer to provide tours to "patriots" weeks before the November 2020 election. The inspector general with oversight over J. Brett Blanton, the Architect of the Capitol, found...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Justice Department says 'vigilante ballot security efforts' in Arizona are likely illegal
The Justice Department on Monday waded into a closely watched election lawsuit in Arizona where several civic groups have accused right-wing activists of intimidating voters at ballot drop boxes. The allegations "raise serious concerns of voter intimidation," the Justice Department wrote, adding that "vigilante ballot security efforts" and "private campaigns...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Absolutely no evidence:' Police, FBI affidavit debunk salacious conspiracy about Pelosi attack pushed by conservatives
Prominent figures on social media, including some of the loudest voices on the political right, are pushing a salacious and false conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative about the assault. The claim that big names like Elon...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Paul Pelosi suspect charged with attempting to kidnap House speaker and attempted murder
Paul Pelosi "is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Monday, following the announcement of state and federal charges against the man accused of attacking him. "Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have been deluged...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Supreme Court rejects Lindsey Graham's request to block Georgia grand jury subpoena
The Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to block a subpoena for Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in front of an Atlanta special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. There were no public dissents from the order. The South Carolina senator had filed an...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Oath Keepers spent over $400 at post-US Capitol riot feast at the Olive Garden, prosecutors say
After the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, members of the Oath Keepers met for a late-night dinner at an Olive Garden in suburban Virginia and spent hundreds of dollars on an Italian feast. "ALCON: Going to eat at Olive Garden," Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes allegedly said to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US debt: Federal interest payments could soon exceed military spending
The Federal Reserve's war on inflation isn't just painful for home buyers and people with credit card debt. Uncle Sam is getting squeezed by higher borrowing costs, too. The cost to finance America's growing mountain of debt is rising rapidly as the Fed scrambles to put out the inflation fire by raising interest rates and shrinking its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: Members of Pelosi family to hear 911 call and see bodycam footage
Members of the Pelosi family are expected to be able to hear audio from the 911 call Paul Pelosi placed to police and see body camera footage of officers who responded to his house the night he was attacked, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Pelosi placed a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Judge blocks Penguin Random House's purchase of Simon & Schuster
A federal judge blocked Penguin Random House from buying Simon & Schuster, arguing that the combination of the two book business giants would illegally reduce competition. The ruling, most of which remained confidential, comes nearly a year after the Justice Department sued to block the deal. US District Court Judge Florence Pan agreed with the Biden administration that the deal should not be allowed to go forward.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden issues a warning as he accuses oil and gas companies of 'war profiteering' off Russia's invasion of Ukraine
President Joe Biden escalated weeks of sharp warnings to energy producers on Monday by floating a so-called "windfall" tax on their corporate profits, calling out major gas companies for racking up gains from a spike in prices he attributes to Russia's war in Ukraine. "Record profits today are not because...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CNN Exclusive: Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had bag with zip ties, source says
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home had with him a bag that contained multiple zip ties, among other things, according to two sources who have been briefed on the incident.
Comments / 0