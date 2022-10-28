MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 1, 2022) – In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Manatee County Government properties will be given the green light . . . literally. Community and Veterans Services staff—along with Property Management workers—are preparing the green illumination from November 7 through 13 as part of Operation Green Light—a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support those who have served in the military, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many Veterans—and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO