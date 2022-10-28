ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FEMA hiring positions to help with Hurricane Ian recovery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is looking to hire people for more than 300 available jobs to help those in southwest Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts. People with experience in customer service, emergency management, engineering, environmental protection and logistics are encouraged...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Atkins Feels Close As Ever To County Commission Seat

The fight for a winnable Sarasota County Commission district is one Fredd Atkins waged for decades. Now he hopes to win election as the District 2 member of the board. “It’s been a labor of love, and I have loved it,” Atkins said. The Democrat faces Republican...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Confusion over Hillsborough transportation referendum likely grounds for appeal, expert says

TAMPA, Fla. — First, Hillsborough County’s transportation referendum was on the ballot. Then, it wasn’t going to count after a judge said the language was too confusing. After that, an appeals court said it could remain on the ballot and votes could be tabulated while they decide whether to overturn the circuit court’s ruling. And then, that decision could be appealed.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Hardee and Sarasota Counties Approved for Direct Temporary Housing Assistance

October 29th ~Hardee and Sarasota counties are now eligible for FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Assistance. They join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties previously approved for Direct Temporary Housing Assistance, which provides options for people whose homes are uninhabitable because of the hurricane. FEMA determined that rental assistance is insufficient...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pasco County's disaster recovery center opens

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County opened its disaster recovery center on Sunday to assist with Federal Emergency Management Agency applicant services. The centers provide impacted residents with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration, the agency wrote in the news release. To apply for...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
mymanatee.org

Operation Green Light for Veterans

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 1, 2022) – In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Manatee County Government properties will be given the green light . . . literally. Community and Veterans Services staff—along with Property Management workers—are preparing the green illumination from November 7 through 13 as part of Operation Green Light—a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support those who have served in the military, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many Veterans—and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Shoplifting spree of over $47,000 ends in two arrests in Sarasota County

A crime spree that took place across eight counties and resulted in over $47,000 in stolen items came to a head Tuesday, Nov. 1, with two arrests in Sarasota County. Outstanding warrants led the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to arrest Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero, according to a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlie Crist makes campaign stop in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlie Crist’s Campaign Tour bus arrived at Newtown Estates Park Monday afternoon. The crowd was excited to see the gubernatorial candidate for governor, along with some other local politicians running for office in next Tuesday’s election, Charlie Crist addressed the crowd. “Ladies and gentlemen,...
SARASOTA, FL
mymanatee.org

Moccasin Wallow Road Improvements Preview

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 1, 2022) – Manatee County is hosting a Public Information Meeting for an upcoming roadway improvement project on Moccasin Wallow Road from U.S. 41 to U.S. 301. The meeting will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Parrish Community High School Auditorium, 7505 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish, 34219.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
