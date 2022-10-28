Read full article on original website
Settlement reached in ethics case against Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A county commissioner is seemingly in the clear after admitting to opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for two wealthy zip codes in Manatee County. The case against Vanessa Baugh, then Manatee County commission chair, may be over. More than a year since Baugh's intentions came...
Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
Sarasota County's approval to develop in a rural area draws environmental concerns
Sarasota County commissioners voted Tuesday to allow a change that could mean 5,000 homes would arise in the county's northeast corner. But many residents believe it would alter the area's rural nature. Commissioners voted unanimously to change the county's long-range master growth plan. It extends the urban boundary into 4,000...
Attorney for Commissioner Vanessa Baugh says parties have reached agreement in Ethics
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An embattled Manatee County Commissioner was set to have a zoom meeting with the Florida Commission on Ethics. That hearing was canceled Monday and Tuesday. The complaint was made against Vanessa Baugh in regards to a controversy involving her role in the creation of a...
FEMA hiring positions to help with Hurricane Ian recovery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is looking to hire people for more than 300 available jobs to help those in southwest Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts. People with experience in customer service, emergency management, engineering, environmental protection and logistics are encouraged...
Tropicana Field to be used at D-SNAP location in Pinellas County beginning Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will open in Pinellas County on Thursday. The location will be at Tropicana Field and begin operation on Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5 to help...
Repairs to Sarasota County's MLB training fields, parks to cost more than $10M after Ian's impacts
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Several Sarasota County parks have reopened after taking on water and wind damage from Hurricane Ian. But dozens still remain closed weeks after as county leaders get an estimate on repair costs. County-owned Ed Smith Stadium took on some impact from the storm, including its...
Atkins Feels Close As Ever To County Commission Seat
The fight for a winnable Sarasota County Commission district is one Fredd Atkins waged for decades. Now he hopes to win election as the District 2 member of the board. “It’s been a labor of love, and I have loved it,” Atkins said. The Democrat faces Republican...
Confusion over Hillsborough transportation referendum likely grounds for appeal, expert says
TAMPA, Fla. — First, Hillsborough County’s transportation referendum was on the ballot. Then, it wasn’t going to count after a judge said the language was too confusing. After that, an appeals court said it could remain on the ballot and votes could be tabulated while they decide whether to overturn the circuit court’s ruling. And then, that decision could be appealed.
Hardee and Sarasota Counties Approved for Direct Temporary Housing Assistance
October 29th ~Hardee and Sarasota counties are now eligible for FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Assistance. They join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties previously approved for Direct Temporary Housing Assistance, which provides options for people whose homes are uninhabitable because of the hurricane. FEMA determined that rental assistance is insufficient...
Pasco County's disaster recovery center opens
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County opened its disaster recovery center on Sunday to assist with Federal Emergency Management Agency applicant services. The centers provide impacted residents with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration, the agency wrote in the news release. To apply for...
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates are
Operation Green Light for Veterans
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 1, 2022) – In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Manatee County Government properties will be given the green light . . . literally. Community and Veterans Services staff—along with Property Management workers—are preparing the green illumination from November 7 through 13 as part of Operation Green Light—a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support those who have served in the military, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many Veterans—and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
Shoplifting spree of over $47,000 ends in two arrests in Sarasota County
A crime spree that took place across eight counties and resulted in over $47,000 in stolen items came to a head Tuesday, Nov. 1, with two arrests in Sarasota County. Outstanding warrants led the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to arrest Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero, according to a statement.
On again: Hillsborough County transportation tax proposal back on November ballot
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County transportation surtax referendum is back on the ballot hours after it was to be removed. On Friday, a court issued a stay of the order removing the county's transportation surtax referendum from the November ballot that went into effect Thursday night. The stay...
Charlie Crist makes campaign stop in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlie Crist’s Campaign Tour bus arrived at Newtown Estates Park Monday afternoon. The crowd was excited to see the gubernatorial candidate for governor, along with some other local politicians running for office in next Tuesday’s election, Charlie Crist addressed the crowd. “Ladies and gentlemen,...
Red tide returns to several Sarasota County beaches
Public health officials in Sarasota County are once again warning the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches.
Moccasin Wallow Road Improvements Preview
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 1, 2022) – Manatee County is hosting a Public Information Meeting for an upcoming roadway improvement project on Moccasin Wallow Road from U.S. 41 to U.S. 301. The meeting will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Parrish Community High School Auditorium, 7505 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish, 34219.
One month after Hurricane Ian, Sarasota EMS leaders praise first responders
SARASOTA, Fla. — First responders in Sarasota, many of them also impacted, are getting praise from their leaders for their response to Hurricane Ian. It's exactly a month since Ian tore through Southwest Florida and left many communities in places like Lee, Charlotte, and Sarasota counties unrecognizable. Clean-up and...
DeSantis' order allows for special voting access in Hurricane disaster zones
SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order has allowed Supervisors of Elections to implement special voting accommodations in counties severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. It would include allowing early voting to be extended through Election Day, Nov. 8. It would also allow them to consolidate or centralize...
