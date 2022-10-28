ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, WV

Hancock County Halloween for the Hounds in its tenth year

By Taylor Long
 4 days ago

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

Halloween for the Hounds is in its tenth year in Hancock County.

Every year schools in the county participate in the event by dressing up in their Halloween costumes for charity.

All proceeds raised goes toward the Hancock County Animal Shelter.

In the ten years they have been doing it they have raised close to $15,000 for the shelter.

This year so far the schools participating raised close to $3,000 and the event continues till Monday.

Those involved say this event does so much for the kids and the animals.

“Rescue’s the way to go to help all these animals that die across the country in animal shelters and it’s so important to teach young children compassion and empathy and humane education and to teach them how important it is to be kind to not only people but to animals and to do the right thing.”

Carla Carinci-Bell – Organizer / Assistant Principal, Weirton Elementary School

“I love it. It’s wonderful, it’s great that they’re thinking of us and supporting us. I think it’s great to show the kids that you can give back and you can do something fun.”

Nichole Felouzis – Director, Hancock County Animal Shelter

A few other schools in the county are doing their Halloween for Hounds event on Monday!

Carinci-Bell says animals are very close to her heart she plans on doing this event every year.

If you are interested in adopting you can call the animal shelter at 304-387-4102.

