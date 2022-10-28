ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

You can vote early for Dancing With The Ohio Valley Stars

By Steve Moore
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dkf0o_0iqcFD4L00

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars is almost here. Saturday, November 5th at the Capitol Theatre 10 couples featuring local celebrities and dance professionals will be showing off their skills to raise money for the Augusta Levy Learning Center.

Tickets for the main show are selling well, and there are still some pre-party tickets available. You can purchase them online here . You can also get them at the WesBanco Box Office and at the door the night of the event.

New this year is the chance to vote early for your favorite couple. You can vote now until the end of the show, and there are multiple ways that you can donate to help a great cause.

“So in previous years you were not able to vote ahead of time. You had to save and put all your money in the fishbowl the night of the show. So to help our dancers and professionals be able to share some of the excitement with people from out of town who might not be able to make it, but still wanted to support them and the Levy Center, we wanted to offer this as a way to include them.”

JESSICA OSMIANSKI, Director of Development and Communication at Augusta Levy Learning Center

You can vote for your favorite couple now by clicking here .

7NEWS anchor Stephanie Grindley will be one of this year’s participants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

Oak Ridge Boys will return to Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some country and gospel music legends are preparing to take the stage at Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre this month. This past October marked 41 years since the Oak Ridge Boys released their iconic hit, Elvira. The Oaks are no strangers to Wheeling. 7NEWS spoke with Richard Sterban, who tells us that […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Taylor Swift to tour in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) On Tuesday morning, Taylor Swift announced her next tour. ‘The Eras Tour’ will arrive in Pittsburgh on June 17 at Acrisure Stadium. Swift announced on social media that the tour will journey through the musical eras of my career past & present. Special guests for the Pittsburgh date will be girl in red and […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
weelunk.com

5 Haunted Ohio Valley Locations To Explore on Your Next Ghost Hunt

The Ohio Valley has many haunted locations for those who are interested in exploring the unknown. In fact, many paranormal investigation teams roam the Ohio Valley and beyond trying to catch a glimpse of this mystery. With a region steeped in so much history, there are clearly plenty of mysteries to uncover and stories to be told. Here are some places in and around Wheeling that you should visit this spooky season:
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park And Morgantown Volleyball Advance

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling Park and Morgantown volleyball advanced to the West Virginia AAA region one championship Tuesday night. Wheeling Park defeated John Marshall 3-1 in their semifinal, while top seeded Morgantown swept Brooke in straight sets. The Mohigans then did the same to Park. Both teams advance to Saturdays regional final at Morgantown.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Christmas at the Highlands has record-setting attendance

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Another event that is looking ahead into the holiday season is Christmas at the Highlands. Over its weekend run, they saw nearly 5,000 visitors and are expecting another 1,200 more for their closing day on Sunday, October 30th from 10 to 3. Event organizer Kevin...
WHEELING, WV
WVNT-TV

The Duchess Riverboat stopping in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The American Duchess Riverboat is coming to the Tri-State in the month of November. The Duchess’ voyage began in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Oct. 30, and it will conclude in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 6. On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2, The Duchess will stop in Huntington. The boat will leave Huntington around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

A last look at the dogs of “Dogtober”

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Over the weekend, the Belmont County community held a Halloween costume contest for dogs with 7News reporter D.K. as a judge. Dog Halloween Costume Contest Raises Money for Belmont County Dog Park As we say goodbye to October on this Halloween night, let’s take one more look at these costumed […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Pumpkins 2 Poinsettias Craft Fair benefits Ohio Valley youth

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – At Church Alive’s ‘Pumpkins 2 Poinsettias’ Craft Fair, all the booths are set up for you to come be a kid, for the kids. Around 45 vendors have come together and set up around Church Alive, selling everything you may need for the holiday season.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Excitement for Christmas parade grows as holidays near

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Anticipation is running high in Wheeling as the city gears up for The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade. This year’s parade is set for Friday, November 18th which means it will be here before you know it. Event chair Bill Bryson says there will be a little more than […]
WHEELING, WV
Popculture

Track Runner Owen Grubb Killed by Falling Tree After Cross-Country Meet

An Ohio high school junior was killed by a falling tree during a cross-country meet on Oct. 22. Owen Grubb, 16, died after he and other students from Minerva High School tried to knock over a dead tree during the OHSAA Eastern District track meet in Cambridge, Ohio. A GoFundMe page has raised over $24,000 to help Owen's family.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Writer Jeffrey Hatcher featured for Herald-Star Speaker Series next week

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — In just a few days, a hometown guy who made it big as a playwright and a screenwriter will return to the Ohio Valley. Jeffrey Hatcher is coming home for the Herald-Star Speaker series. He will share how growing up and attending Wintersville High School, now Indian Creek, prepared him to become the award- winning playwright he is today. […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Christmas comes early to The Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – We still have Halloween and Thanksgiving to get through, but a new event is bringing Christmas to the Highlands! All the festive fun begins at the Highlands Sports Complex starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will feature over 100 unique vendors to choose from, and you can […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Demolition set to begin for park in Wheeling

Demolition is set to begin for a park in Wheeling. Demolition at the Edgington Lane Park in the City’s Woodsdale neighborhood is slated to begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 in preparation for the playground revitalization project. Wheeling says the playground rehabilitation will increase the safety, quality and attractiveness of the park and playground amenities.  Mulch will […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wellsburg Kiwanis Club breaks ground for new playground equipment

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The Kiwanis Club of Wellsburg held their ground breaking ceremony for their new playground equipment. The Kiwanis Club purchased a playground structure and new swings for the First Ward Park in Wellsburg. The total cost of the project is just over $27,000 and all funds came from fundraisers they have done throughout […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WBOY

Kick time, TV network announced for Oklahoma game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s home contest against Oklahoma on November 12 will kick off at noon, according to an announcement from the Big 12 Conference on Monday. The game will be nationally televised on FS1. Prior to taking on the Sooners, West Virginia will take on Iowa...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County Committee on Aging unveils new hot cold truck

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Brooke County Committee on Aging attended the commission meeting today to unveil their new meal delivery truck for the Brooke Hancock Nutrition Program. Brooke and Hancock Commission contributed $20,000 each and Delegate Phil Diserio contributed $12,000 for the new hot cold truck. Commission President A. J. Thomas says they were […]
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

71K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy