Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: The Civil War Was About White Supremacy and the ‘Cornerstone Speech’ Proves It
Americans have many appalling and entitled misconceptions about the nation’s history. The subject of the Civil War remains contentious even though there are many historical documents that demonstrate the truth of the matter.
New York Times columnist blames America’s problems on ‘White fragility’, fear of ‘browning of America’
New York Times columnist Charles Blow told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace that America won't be healed until many of its citizens let go of their "White fragility."
dayton247now.com
Pastor fears US will 'lose its soul' as study finds Christians could become minority group
WASHINGTON (TND) — Right now, the majority of Americans are Christians but that may change in the coming decades. A new Pew Research study, predicts that Christians could become a minority within the next 50 years. The new Pew report says the number of U.S. Christians could dip to...
Amol Rajan Interviews Greta Thunberg review – she is doomed to the pure hell of arguing with people
Faced with questions both remarkable and daft, the climate crisis campaigner calmly sees each one off. But then there’s the one that makes her giggle uncontrollably …
War in Ukraine, death of the Queen, Elon Musk … why are Nostradamus’s ‘predictions’ still winning converts?
There is good news and bad news. The good news is that, as you may have noticed, the world didn’t end on 4 July 1999. Hence the headline in the Guardian on Monday 5 July 1999: “Nostradamus wrong (please ignore if the world ended yesterday).”. Writing 450 years...
Think the Energy Crisis Is Bad? Wait Until Next Winter
Jayanti is an Eastern Europe energy policy expert. She served for ten years as a U.S. diplomat, including as the Energy Chief at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine (2018-2020), and as international energy counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce (2020-2021). She is currently the Managing Director of Eney, a U.S.-Ukrainian decarbonization company.
Here's What Happens if Democrats' Worst Case Midterms Scenario Comes True
House Republicans may bring articles of impeachment against President Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Radical climate activists target priceless art but experts warn vandals only hurting their cause
Art historians and artists weigh in on the alarming new trend of radical climate change activists targeting priceless works of art in their activism.
'World War 3 Has Already Started': 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini On What Could Ignite The Cold War Into A Hot One
Turkish-born American Economist Nouriel Roubini said this week that a cold war between the U.S. and China is worsening and World War 3 has already begun. The Broader Implications Of Ukraine War: Speaking on U.S.-China tensions and global geopolitics at the 2022 Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit, Roubini discussed the ongoing war in eastern Europe, and why he believes “it's the beginning of something else.”
Biden faces years of acrimony if Democrats get a midterm election drubbing
CNN — Joe Biden’s midterm pitch is increasingly stark and alarmist as he grapples for momentum in an election seemingly slipping away from Democrats that could land him with a Congress inflicting two years of misery on his White House. The President was on the road Thursday –...
Opinion: Americans Need to Accept that the Founding Fathers Were Racists
I find it kind of odd when Americans become hostile at the suggestion that the white men who founded this country were racists. We’re talking about men who felt entitled to own other human beings as property based on their race. That’s essentially the definition of racism.
Climate activists throw mashed potatoes at Monet work in Germany
Claude Monet has become the latest artist to be the focus of food-related climate protests, after members of a German environmental group threw mashed potatoes over one of his paintings in a Potsdam museum on Sunday. Nine days after Just Stop Oil emptied tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers...
FLASHBACK: Raphael Warnock called on America to 'repent Whiteness'
Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is silent after a resurfaced 2016 clip shows him demanding that those who supported former President Donald Trump in his 2016 presidential run need to "repent" for their "worship of Whiteness." "If it is true that a man who has dominated the news and poisoned...
Washington Examiner
We really need to talk about Democrats' efforts to pre-delegitimize our elections
After the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election , it surely will be. A number of U.S. politicians are playing a dangerous game, questioning the legitimacy and results of our elections. Some do this because they solemnly believe the allegations of electoral foul play, even despite evidence to the contrary. See: former President Donald Trump and his cohort.
Facing a wave of public anger, Iran’s regime could be in a fight for its long-term survival, experts say
Every night in Tehran, when the clock strikes nine, Iranians take to apartment rooftops and windows, and their voices echo across the city. “Death to the dictator!” they shout, along with the slogan that has become the rallying cry of more than a month of protests, “Woman, Life, Freedom!”
Democrats’ democracy alarmism flops with voters
Several months ago, Democrats rolled the dice. They chose the issues they thought would help them prevail in the midterm elections, and they chose badly. Some of their decisions were, to be fair, inescapable. When the Supreme Court handed down its startling decision on Roe v. Wade, Democrats grasped the opportunity to burrow in on a social issue they hoped would energize their base, and especially young women.
Democrats have been working on American 'decline by design' for 100 years: Cotton
Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton, the author of 'Only the Strong' joined 'Life, Liberty & Levin' for a lengthy conversation airing Sunday on Fox News.
The Elites Have Stopped Hiding Their Hatred of the Working Class | Opinion
Small town America can come back and back in a big way—for all Americans, white and Black—if we stop listening to people like Adam Posen.
The Climate Art Vandals Are Embarrassing
Earlier this month, two young people visiting room 43 of the National Gallery in London shed overcoats to reveal T-shirts printed with the name of their activist group, JUST STOP OIL. Then they poured tomato soup across one of Vincent Van Gogh’s sunflower paintings, turned around, and glued their hands to the wall. “What is worth more: art or life?” one of the activists asked. “Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?”
teslarati.com
Europe threatens retaliation over Inflation Reduction Act
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz want Europe to negotiate with the United States regarding the Inflation Reduction Act and have threatened retaliation otherwise. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has again attracted the ire of European leaders. In the most recent report on the subject from Politico,...
Comments / 0