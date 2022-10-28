Read full article on original website
Related
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints
COLUMBIA, Ky. (November 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
fox56news.com
Owsley County sheriff found not guilty
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Owsley County sheriff, Brent Lynch, was found not guilty Friday, during a bench trial in Breathitt County. In December 2021, Lynch was charged with fourth-degree assault for allegedly hitting a student. The charges came about from an incident that happened while coaching a girls’...
wtloam.com
Somerset Ands Pulaski County Officials Dealing With String Of Road Sign Thefts
Officials in Somerset and Pulaski County are dealing with a string of road sign thefts. Police and first responders are asking for help in stopping the thefts. City and county officials said this is a problem that happens from time to time, but it has been even more of an issue in Somerset over the past three to four weeks. Somerset Streets and Road Director David Hargis said his crew is constantly busy replacing stolen street signs. First responders said not having a sign on a road could hurt their response to emergencies. Hargis added the East Lair Street sign has been stolen twice in recent weeks. Pulaski County road officials said they think kids are behind the thefts. They said some signs are taken more frequently than others because it may mean something to them. Somerset city officials said each sign and pole can cost more than $100 to replace.
somerset106.com
Missing Person Call Leads Laurel County Police To Wanted Man
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says a call about a missing person led to the arrest of a Clay County man on unrelated charges. Deputy Greg Poynter responded to a call made by 37-year-old Kevin D. Hale of Manchester from a parking lot just off the West Cumberland Gap Parkway. After some investigation, it was determined that the report Hale made about a missing woman was false. At the same time, deputies discovered that Hale was wanted on felony theft charges out of Ohio. He was arrested and also charged with falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
ems1.com
Ky. woman faces charges after allegedly hitting ambulance with her vehicle
BEREA, Ky. — On Oct. 20, officers Berea Police Department were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the Java Shell on Peggy Flats Road due to reports of an unresponsive woman slumped in her vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Makenzie Kelly, of Berea, unresponsive with the...
WKYT 27
Kentucky police officer hit by car at scene of vehicle fire
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Nicholasville police officer is in the hospital after being hit by a car. Police say around 6 a.m. Monday the officer responded to a vehicle fire in the middle lane of U.S. 27 near Catnip Hill Road in Nicholasville. The officer was blocking off some...
wymt.com
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple people are hurt after a crash in southern Kentucky involving an ambulance. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on East Highway 90 in Wayne County, near the Cumberland Green gas station. The Monticello Fire Department says three cars were involved. One of the...
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Adair County On Methamphetamine Charges
An Adair County man was arrested on methamphetamine charges late Saturday night, October 29th, 2022. At approximately 11:15 pm, Adair County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten observed a male walking in and around the area of a local business on KY 80 East. Upon stopping to investigate, Deputy...
WKYT 27
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police confirms an officer with the London Police Department has died. According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver overnight at around 12:40 AM on Sunday morning. KSP says that a pickup truck was traveling north on Ky. 229 when it entered the intersection and collided with Officer Medlock’s patrol unit. His shift had begun at 6:00 PM on Saturday evening.
3 injured in Wayne County crash involving cow, EMS vehicle
Three people are reportedly injured after a crash involving an EMS vehicle in Wayne County.
WKYT 27
KSP investigating Lincoln Co. shooting near school bus with students
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Lincoln County. The shooting was reported around 4:30 PM on Friday afternoon. Witnesses told WKYT that the shooting happened at an elementary school bus stop with children nearby. Shawn Gilliam is a bus driver. He was dropping...
indherald.com
Oneida woman charged in attempted kidnapping case
ONEIDA | An intoxicated woman who allegedly attempted to kidnap a toddler from his home was arrested by Oneida police Saturday, and faces several felony charges. Officers say Misty Wright, 48, of a Williams Creek Road address, attempted to break into a home on Sunset Drive off Litton Road and take a two-year-old boy.
WTVQ
Baptist Health Richmond hosts White Ribbon Project
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Baptist Health Richmond hosted a White Ribbon Project Tuesday in observance of Lung Cancer Awareness Month. The project is a campaign to change people’s perspective about lung cancer and build a community where people talk about the disease, show they’re not alone and are stronger together.
WKYT 27
Kentucky man hit by SUV taken to hospital with serious injuries
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man suffered serious injuries Monday night after being hit by an SUV on County Road 1 near Chesapeake High School, Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said. Billey L. Finney, 45, of London, Kentucky, was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment, troopers say. Investigators...
3 arrested following drug bust in Washington County
A search warrant was executed by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Friday.
wymt.com
Suspect in deadly crash involving London police officer being held on $1 million bond following first court appearance
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Casey Byrd, the suspect accused of causing a deadly crash that killed London Police Officer Logan Medlock Sunday morning is making his first court appearance. You can watch that below:. Byrd remains in the Laurel County Jail following his arrest. The judge in the case set...
WKYT 27
Police say man who died after incident pointed guns at officers
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have released new information about a situation that resulted in the death of a man in Nicholasville. Desman LaDuke died after an incident with police on October 22. According to Kentucky State Police, the Nicholasville Police Department responded to a suicidal subject at a...
wymt.com
Police seeing increase of domestic violence calls and arrests in one county
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are seeing an increase in a certain activity as we head into the holiday season. Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department say domestic violence related calls and arrests are becoming more common. They expect the trend to continue as more people go inside with the changing seasons and temperatures starting to drop.
London officer killed on duty early Sunday
Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating an accident following the death of an on-duty officer in London.
wymt.com
Groups across the region take part in DEA’s biannual ‘Drug Take Back Day’
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday, Oct. 29, marked the DEA’s Drug Take Back Day, an event promotes the disposal of unused or expired prescription medications. “I feel that the more participants, the more participating agencies that are involved, that gives a greater opportunity for the general public to come in and get rid of their expired medications,” said Sgt. Joel Abner with Kentucky State Police Post 13.
Comments / 0