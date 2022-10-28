ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Transit Police: Teen arrested for throwing condom at officers, punching cruiser and police officer

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjrdG_0iqcEnXk00

BOSTON, Mass. — Authorities arrested a juvenile on Thursday afternoon for assaulting an officer near an MBTA station, police say.

A 14-year-old male from Dorchester was arrested.

Transit Police say just before 5:00 p.m. near Downtown Crossing, a juvenile male threw an unwrapped condom at officers and then began punching the windshield of a police cruiser. The suspect and his companions fled the scene, running through a crowd of people and shoving them out of the way.

When pursuing officers caught up with the juvenile suspect, police say the teen began yelling expletives and punched an officer in the chest.

He was taken into custody and transported to Transit Police Headquarters for booking.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police arrest man suspected of breaking into apartments rented by Merrimack College students

North Andover Police have arrested the man they suspect of breaking into apartment units rented by Merrimack College students on Monday morning. Adam Auditore, 26, of Medford, is facing two counts of of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felon charges and one charge of trespassing after he was arrested on Tuesday, according to North Andover Police.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Bedford man arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine

A New Bedford man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine and other drugs, according to the Dartmouth Police Department. According to Dartmouth police, Jose Manuel Santos Cordova, 46, was arrested after police executed a search warrant and found methamphetamine, steroids and mushrooms. In addition to the drugs, they found an improperly stored firearm and $1800.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester Police searching for missing teens

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities are searching for two teens who went missing on Sunday. 13-year-old Exavier Velez and 16-year-old Adam Bazel have not been heard from after a report of three teens going missing from the Queen Street area, according to Worcester Police. One of the teen’s was located, however, Velez and Bazel have still not been found.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Andover police ask for help identifying man that broke into Merrimack College apartments

North Andover police are asking the public for help identifying a man that allegedly broke into apartment units in a building that housed Merrimack College students. In a letter to its community, Merrimack College said the man attempted to gain entrance into multiple units at Royal Crest Estates and even gained entrance into a few units while residents were asleep.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two people injured in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON — Two people have suffered injuries after a shooting on Hancock Street in Dorchester on Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call just before 6:00 a.m. There is no word on the victims conditions. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is on going.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dorchester man facing firearm charges after traffic stop

BOSTON — A 31-year-old man is facing firearm charges after officers arrested him during a traffic stop on Washington Street in Dorchester, police said. Jamaal Marcelle of Dorchester was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Police arrested Marcelle around 2:34 a.m....
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. woman charged after rollover crash in New Hampshire

SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A Peabody, Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, state police said. Samantha Famolare, 30, was charged with driving after revocation or suspension of license (Class A Misdemeanor) and reckless driving (violation) after the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., state police said.
PEABODY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
129K+
Followers
137K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy