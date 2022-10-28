Transit Police: Teen arrested for throwing condom at officers, punching cruiser and police officer

BOSTON, Mass. — Authorities arrested a juvenile on Thursday afternoon for assaulting an officer near an MBTA station, police say.

A 14-year-old male from Dorchester was arrested.

Transit Police say just before 5:00 p.m. near Downtown Crossing, a juvenile male threw an unwrapped condom at officers and then began punching the windshield of a police cruiser. The suspect and his companions fled the scene, running through a crowd of people and shoving them out of the way.

When pursuing officers caught up with the juvenile suspect, police say the teen began yelling expletives and punched an officer in the chest.

He was taken into custody and transported to Transit Police Headquarters for booking.

