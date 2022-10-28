Forget iPad 2022 — the iPad Air just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday

Much to everyone's surprise, the new iPad 2022 launched with a $120 price increase over its predecessor. While the new tablet did receive a lot of noteworthy upgrades, it still packs an A14 Bionic CPU. Meanwhile, the 2022 iPad Air sports a mightier M1 CPU and support for the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil. Even better, it's now on sale.

Currently, you can get the Apple iPad Air (64GB/2022) on sale for $519 at Amazon . That's $80 off and one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals we've seen. We currently rank the iPad Air 2022 as one of the best tablets you can buy.

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): $599 $519 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. In our iPad Air 2022 review , we said it sets a new standard for tablets. It features 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), M1 CPU, 12MP wide (rear) camera, 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage support, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. View Deal

Earlier this year we labeled the fifth-generation iPad Air as a new gold standard for tablets. In our iPad Air 2022 review , we said, "the new iPad Air outshines its predecessor thanks to its powerful M1 chip, 12MP front camera with Center Stage and 5G connectivity. It sets a new standard for ultra-thin tablets and is one of the best tablets of 2022."

There’s so much to like about this device from its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, to its lengthy 10 hours of battery life. The speedy performance courtesy of Apple’s M1 chip is another real highlight, and you can’t talk about an iPad without fawning over the elegant design that has become a hallmark of Apple’s range of tablets.

If you’re looking for a suitable laptop alternative, you might find the cost of iPad peripherals a little too expensive. But the on-tablet experience is second to none. Only the recently revealed iPad Pro M2 is likely to offer a better package than this iPad Air. And it shouldn't be overlooked that the latest iPad Pro starts at $799.

As Black Friday approaches we'll be flagging all the best early deals on everything from laptops and tablets to air fryers and running shoes. Make sure to keep it locked to Tom's Guide over the coming weeks so you don’t miss any of the best Black Friday discounts.