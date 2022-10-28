ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa, LA

Lake Charles American Press

11/1: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 29, Baton Rouge — theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Bond: $12,500. Richard David Courville, 56, 904 Granger Road, Iowa, La. — bicycle lamps and reflectors; resisting an officer; two counts...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese Men’s Basketball Prepares for 2022-23 Season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2021-22 was a rough season for the McNeese Men’s Basketball team in John Aiken’s first year as head coach as they finished with a record of 11-22 overall, and a 4-10 conference record, but with the 2022-23 season beginning on Monday, November 7th, coach Aiken likes where his team is at heading into his second season with the Cowboys.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles adds Chicken Salad Chick to the menu

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Why did the chicken cross the road? Probably to check out “Chicken Salad Chick.”. The restaurant held its grand opening in Lake Charles at 3723 Nelson Rd. on Nov. 1, 2022, and had people lining up at 8 p.m. the night prior. Why all...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese returns to practice with a change at quarterback

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back on the practice field Monday coming off of a 1 point loss to Southeastern Louisiana. Today the team really focused on self discipline as Head Coach Gary Goff preached for his team to remain detail oriented. After practice ended he made it clear that he felt like his team was on the right track stating,” these guys have been working extremely hard the staff has been working extremely hard...To show some improvement to have some success to end the season would be great...This team has had a lot of adversity this season it’s just part of the game and we’re going to be better for it in the long run, but having some success at the end of the season would mean a lot to everyone”.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Early voting wraps up in Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When election time rolls around, many opt to cast their ballot early. “When they walk in we can give them a sample ballot so they can look over that and that way they’re in and out. There’s not a long line right now so compared to what it’s going to be like on Tuesday I’d rather early vote than go stand in line on election day,”Calcasieu Parish Registrar Kim Fontenot said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Reed’s Metals seeking nominations for a recipient of a free roof

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - This holiday season, Reed’s Metals will be donating a free metal roof to one Sulphur family in need as part of the Covering the Community program. Submissions are recommended to write a compelling story and provide photos of the damaged roof. All submissions will be...
SULPHUR, LA
KPEL 96.5

The Little Big Cup Hosting Stars of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Cancer Benefit

The Little Big Cup restaurant in Arnaudville is putting on a really cool event on Saturday, November 19, 2022. They will be hosting stars of the daytime soap operas The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Red Oak Landing 51LS (a private airstrip and hangar) in Sunset, Louisiana for their 5th event benefiting the Cancer Support Community.
SUNSET, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO responds to welfare concern on Allen Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An occupant of a house on Allen Street was safely removed from the home by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a welfare concern, according to CPSO Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. The call came in during the afternoon hours of November 1, CPSO said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Battle of the Bows returns to Jennings

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The 6th annual Battle of the Bows Cajun fiddle contest returns to Jennings on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The competition will be held at the Strand Theatre on 432 N. Main st. and is open to Cajun-style fiddle players of all ages and performance levels. There is no registration fee but the deadline to enter is Wednesday, Nov. 2.
JENNINGS, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound

Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
VERNON PARISH, LA

