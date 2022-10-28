Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersDeridder, LA
Lake Charles American Press
11/1: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 29, Baton Rouge — theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Bond: $12,500. Richard David Courville, 56, 904 Granger Road, Iowa, La. — bicycle lamps and reflectors; resisting an officer; two counts...
KPLC TV
McNeese Men’s Basketball Prepares for 2022-23 Season
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2021-22 was a rough season for the McNeese Men’s Basketball team in John Aiken’s first year as head coach as they finished with a record of 11-22 overall, and a 4-10 conference record, but with the 2022-23 season beginning on Monday, November 7th, coach Aiken likes where his team is at heading into his second season with the Cowboys.
KPLC TV
Altar of the dead on display at St. Henry’s Catholic Church
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - For many of the faithful, Tuesday marks All Saints Day, and Wednesday is All Souls Day. St. Henry’s Catholic Church on Eighth Avenue is celebrating All Souls Day with an altar of the dead. On the altar you will see photos of popes of...
Cowboys Night Club catches fire
Cowboys Night Club, located on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, caught on fire Saturday afternoon.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles adds Chicken Salad Chick to the menu
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Why did the chicken cross the road? Probably to check out “Chicken Salad Chick.”. The restaurant held its grand opening in Lake Charles at 3723 Nelson Rd. on Nov. 1, 2022, and had people lining up at 8 p.m. the night prior. Why all...
NOLA.com
Gulf's first two zones for offshore wind farms selected off Louisiana, Texas
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday finalized the...
Lafayette attorney makes history as 1st Black female district public defender
Martin hopes her work speaks the loudest for the people
KPLC TV
McNeese returns to practice with a change at quarterback
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back on the practice field Monday coming off of a 1 point loss to Southeastern Louisiana. Today the team really focused on self discipline as Head Coach Gary Goff preached for his team to remain detail oriented. After practice ended he made it clear that he felt like his team was on the right track stating,” these guys have been working extremely hard the staff has been working extremely hard...To show some improvement to have some success to end the season would be great...This team has had a lot of adversity this season it’s just part of the game and we’re going to be better for it in the long run, but having some success at the end of the season would mean a lot to everyone”.
KPLC TV
Early voting wraps up in Calcasieu Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When election time rolls around, many opt to cast their ballot early. “When they walk in we can give them a sample ballot so they can look over that and that way they’re in and out. There’s not a long line right now so compared to what it’s going to be like on Tuesday I’d rather early vote than go stand in line on election day,”Calcasieu Parish Registrar Kim Fontenot said.
KPLC TV
Reed’s Metals seeking nominations for a recipient of a free roof
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - This holiday season, Reed’s Metals will be donating a free metal roof to one Sulphur family in need as part of the Covering the Community program. Submissions are recommended to write a compelling story and provide photos of the damaged roof. All submissions will be...
The Little Big Cup Hosting Stars of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Cancer Benefit
The Little Big Cup restaurant in Arnaudville is putting on a really cool event on Saturday, November 19, 2022. They will be hosting stars of the daytime soap operas The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Red Oak Landing 51LS (a private airstrip and hangar) in Sunset, Louisiana for their 5th event benefiting the Cancer Support Community.
KPLC TV
CPSO responds to welfare concern on Allen Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An occupant of a house on Allen Street was safely removed from the home by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a welfare concern, according to CPSO Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. The call came in during the afternoon hours of November 1, CPSO said.
KPLC TV
Battle of the Bows returns to Jennings
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The 6th annual Battle of the Bows Cajun fiddle contest returns to Jennings on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The competition will be held at the Strand Theatre on 432 N. Main st. and is open to Cajun-style fiddle players of all ages and performance levels. There is no registration fee but the deadline to enter is Wednesday, Nov. 2.
KLFY hosts first Acadiana Eats festival in Scott
KLFY News 10 hosted the first Acadiana Eats Festival in Scott Saturday.
KPLC TV
Tricks and treats at the Lake Charles annual downtown Candy Crawl
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crowds of trick or treaters ventured to the 300 block of Broad Street in downtown Lake Charles for the annual Candy Crawl. Local businesses and sponsors came out with bowls of candy ready to bring the Halloween spirit. Live music and a variety of vendors...
KPLC TV
Thousands of trick-or-treaters fill the mall for the Boo-Tastic Bash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Parks and Recreation department teamed up with the Prien Lake Mall and Healthy Blue for the Boo-Tastic Bash. Little Halloween ghouls and goblins made their way through the mall of the event dressed in costumes. Kids were welcomed to the...
Opelousas Chief of Police candidates: their stories, missions and x-factor
News 10 spoke with candidates for the Chief of Police in Opelousas to hear their stories, their missions, and their x-factor, starting with incumbent Martin McLendon.
theadvocate.com
Arraignment set for Mark deClouet, Lafayette nurse practitioner accused of human trafficking
A Lafayette psychiatric nurse practitioner who was arrested in Alexandria earlier this year for allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors will have his first court appearance next month. Mark deClouet, 41, who worked closely with those seeking addiction treatment at facilities in Alexandria and Lafayette, is scheduled for...
Photos From the 25th Anniversary Polyester Power Hour Party (2022)
The night was filled with unparalleled excitement, music, fun and prizes as the magical retro experience made its way back to the original location of the first Polyester Power Hour Party over 20 years prior.
theleesvilleleader.com
Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound
Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
