Webster, NY

Police situation closes neighborhood in Webster

By James Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A police investigation closed a neighborhood off Klem Road in Webster Friday evening.

Police were called to Glenview Court around 5:00 p.m. Webster Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies, and New York State Troopers were all at the scene.

Investigators have not released any information, though police left shortly before 6:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

JoJoKee
4d ago

Is Webster no longer the place to go "Where life is worth living"? Twice in two weeks now.

News 8 WROC

Suspect in Rochester gang violence in court Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brandon Washington, the man police say was the leader of a large-scale marijuana operation, appeared in court Tuesday for what was scheduled to be a detention hearing. Washington’s detention hearing was supposed to take place last month but had been canceled last minute over a conflict of interest with the attorney. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
No injuries from Walmart fire in Webster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple first responder crews reported to the Webster Walmart near Empire Boulevard for a fire late Monday afternoon. The fire was put out by 4 p.m. due to a conjoined effort from fire departments from Brighton, West Webster, Webster, and Penfield, as well as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Allure nightclub shut down after shooting, stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans ordered the Allure Nightclub on Central Avenue to be shut down, citing two violent incidents happening there in October. In the closure order, Evans says a large fight between two groups of women inside the club led to a stabbing on October 14. He says security guards […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

House of Mercy reopens after deadly attack in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The House of Mercy reopened on Tuesday after being closed for three months. That closure came after a deadly machete attack on August 7, allegedly by one of the shelter’s residents; killing a resident, and injuring another. Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, 40, is accused of attacking and killing Michael Nairy, 68, with a […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide

Rochester police are investigating another city homicide. It happened around 3:45 this morning on Weld Street, near Scio. A male in his late teens was shot to death. Another male in his teens is being treated at the hospital but is expected to survive. No one has been arrested. There...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

People’s Choice hero honored in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local hero is getting honored for his life saving actions during an armed robbery in Rochester. Darnell Wilson received the Carnegie Hero Award from Mayor Malik Evans Tuesday afternoon. He risked his life when he rescued the owner of People’s Choice Kitchen, Van Stanley, in that incident three years ago. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

New York State Police investigating crash that left one dead

TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Police in Fulton responded to a vehicle/pedestrian call that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. According to Fulton Police, the investigation revealed that at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday, October 30, a 2013 Honda […]
FULTON, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

