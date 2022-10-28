Police situation closes neighborhood in Webster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A police investigation closed a neighborhood off Klem Road in Webster Friday evening.
Police were called to Glenview Court around 5:00 p.m. Webster Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies, and New York State Troopers were all at the scene.
Investigators have not released any information, though police left shortly before 6:00 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
