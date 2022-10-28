Dan Cence and Andrew Farnitano joined us for an hourlong debate on Massachusetts’ Ballot Question 1 — known as the Fair Share Amendment, millionaires tax or tax hike amendment. We also opened up the lines to listeners with questions on the initiative, which would add an additional 4% tax on individuals’ income above $1,000,000. Cence is a spokesperson for the Coalition to Stop the Tax Hike Amendment and CEO of the Issues Management Group. Farnitano is the communications director for Fair Share for Massachusetts and a consultant at Crawford Strategies.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO