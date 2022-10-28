Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Could Healey Lose the Governor's Race in Deep-Blue Mass.? ‘In What World?' Experts Ask
There's virtually nothing Maura Healey could do to lose the race for governor of Massachusetts to her Trump-backed challenger Geoff Diehl in next week's election, pundits from across the political spectrum say. While they identified some potential road blocks that could ruffle Healey's seemingly silky smooth campaign, they saw her...
wgbh.org
New poll gives Baker high marks near the end of his tenure
As Massachusetts voters prepare to pick the state's next governor, most feel good about the job outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker has been doing, a new poll shows. In the University of Massachusetts Amherst/WCVB poll, 68% of voters surveyed in late October said they approved of how Baker is handling the job. That's up from the 60% approval rating Baker received in June, and higher than the latest approval numbers for Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and the state Legislature.
wgbh.org
Latino representation 'has just never been there' in Mass., says Chicopee Councilor Delmarina López
Elvis Jocol Lara’s work for El Mundo Boston allowed him to see huge amounts of young, talented Latinos across Massachusetts. But the more he saw, the more he noticed that those individuals were severely underrepresented in traditional media spaces. “General market media was not really highlighting these folks. ......
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Ballot Question 2, explained
What is Question 2 on the general election ballot?. Question 2 as it will be written on the ballot is, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, on which no vote was taken by the Senate or the House of Representatives on or before May 3, 2022?”. The...
wgbh.org
Boston Public Radio full show: Oct. 31, 2022
Dan Cence and Andrew Farnitano joined us for an hourlong debate on Massachusetts’ Ballot Question 1 — known as the Fair Share Amendment, millionaires tax or tax hike amendment. We also opened up the lines to listeners with questions on the initiative, which would add an additional 4% tax on individuals’ income above $1,000,000. Cence is a spokesperson for the Coalition to Stop the Tax Hike Amendment and CEO of the Issues Management Group. Farnitano is the communications director for Fair Share for Massachusetts and a consultant at Crawford Strategies.
wgbh.org
In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test
Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
commonwealthmagazine.org
This election is turning point for Massachusetts, women
THE MASSACHUSETTS CONSTITUTION is the world’s oldest governing document that remains in effect today. In writing it, John Adams must have had in mind his wife Abigail’s letter, asking him to “remember the ladies.” That ideal certainly matches the Constitution’s eloquent definition of “the body politic” as “a social compact, by which the whole people covenants with each citizen.”
wgbh.org
Poftak to resign as head of MBTA in January
MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak will step down from the transit agency's top post in January, ending a four-year tenure dotted with a handful of major accomplishments as well as harrowing failures. Poftak announced Tuesday that his last day on the job will be Jan. 3, 2023, two days before...
Immigrant, refugee advocates condemn Kingston white supremacist protest
A statewide immigrant and refugee advocacy coalition on Monday afternoon blasted a group of white supremacists who protested outside a hotel Sunday where roughly 100 immigrants were sheltered. Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Sweet said the organization “condemn[s] in the strongest possible terms” the members of...
Poll: Maura Healey retains strong lead, Geoff Diehl disputes results
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, continues to trounce her Republican opponent Geoff Diehl, a Donald Trump-backed former state representative, in polls surrounding the fast-approaching gubernatorial race. Some 59% of respondents in a new poll released Friday said they would vote for Healey, compared to 32%...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Question 1 - Millionaire’s tax
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s not just candidates that Massachusetts voters are choosing as we approach election day next week. There are four ballot questions as well. Western Mass News spoke with Ray La Raja, a political science professor at UMass Amherst, who broke down Question 1 on the ballot and what voting yes or no means.
Will you be impacted by the food waste changes in Mass.? Here’s what to know.
The state estimates that the new ban will encompass about 2,000 more businesses and institutions. Massachusetts is tightening up its ban on commercial-scale food waste. According to an announcement by the state Department of Environmental Protection, any business producing more than half a ton of food waste per week cannot send it to landfills or incinerators as of Nov. 1. This halves the state’s previous ban, which affected businesses producing one ton of food waste.
wgbh.org
It's now illegal in Mass. to throw out used jeans and worn-out socks
It's now against the law in Massachusetts to throw out that used Halloween costume, ripped T-shirt or moth-eaten sweater. Starting today, Massachusetts residents must recycle their old clothing and other textiles instead of tossing them in the garbage. But don't worry, police aren't going to break down your door if...
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
New “Stimulus” Check 2022: Massachusetts Tax Refund Money is Being Sent Now
Massachusetts will return nearly $3 billion to eligible taxpayers beginning in November, but the amount of each 2022 Massachusetts tax refund will be different.
From Dropkick Murphys to Bob Dylan, these 20 songs are about Massachusetts
Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.
Dunkin' franchise owner had 1,200 child labor law violations, AG says
BOSTON - A company that runs 14 Dunkin' stores in Central Massachusetts and Lowell had more than 1,200 child labor law violations over the course of a year and a half, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday. The Westford Group Inc. and owners Michael and Brian Marino will pay a fine of more than $145,000, Healey's office said. They have Dunkin' locations in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westboro and Leominster.According to Healey, they failed to obtain a work permit for minor workers, didn't supervise minors past 8 p.m. and had minors working either too early, too late or for too many...
FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts residents to see increase in electricity rates
(WJAR) — Residents in Massachusetts are expected to see a spike in their electrical bills this winter. National Grid customers in Massachusetts could see a 64% increase in their electricity rates. Eversource also expects to raise rates. Their CEO is warning of a natural gas shortage. The rate increases...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
