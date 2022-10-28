Read full article on original website
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
It's Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson Spotted at Phillies' World Series Game
Rob McElhenney ('Mac') and Kaitlin Olson ('Dee'), the stars of FX's long-running 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' were both spotted at game three of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Tuesday night. McElhenney and Olson have been married since 2008, and in 2010, Olson went into labor at a Phillies game. Their first child, Axel, was born later that day.
