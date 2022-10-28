Rob McElhenney ('Mac') and Kaitlin Olson ('Dee'), the stars of FX's long-running 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' were both spotted at game three of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Tuesday night. McElhenney and Olson have been married since 2008, and in 2010, Olson went into labor at a Phillies game. Their first child, Axel, was born later that day.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO