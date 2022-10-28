Bengals Coach Unsure If Ja'Marr Chase Will Be Placed On Injured Reserve

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Shocking news hit the NFL world yesterday when Adam Schefter reported that Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss four to six weeks while dealing with a hip injury.

Today, while speaking to the media, Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor confirmed the injury will keep Chase out for "some time," but noted that he hasn't made an official decision on whether the receiver will be placed on injured reserve.

"Bengals coach Zac Taylor with a short update on WR Ja’Marr Chase. Said he’s expected to make a full recovery but no determination on IR as of yet," ESPN Bengals' reporter Ben Baby tweeted Friday.

Taylor's announcement also included that he expects Chase to make a full recovery.

If Chase does end up on injured reserve, he'll be forced to miss at least four games as outlined by updated NFL policies put forth before this season.

In his two most recent games before suffering the hip injury, Chase put up his two highest receiving totals of the season with back-to-back games of over 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, along with Mike Thomas and Trent Taylor, will likely see an uptick in receiving work during Chase's multi-game absence.

The Bengals are on the road in Week 8 as they'll travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns.