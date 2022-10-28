Read full article on original website
Award-winning chef takes Texans on guided culinary adventures of Europe in 2023
Good news for Texans who have been enviously binge-watching From Scratch lately: One of San Antonio's best chefs is inviting you along on a delicious, food-filled adventure through Europe next year. Founder of The Good Kind Hospitality Group (which includes Tim the Girl Catering, The Good Kind restaurant, and the Ivy Hall Events venue), chef Tim McDiarmid is hosting two curated trips in summer 2023.Born in British Columbia, McDiarmid is a James Beard Fellow (2019) and former Chopped competitor who got her start in New York City, where she worked in restaurants for over 20 years before moving with her...
Shania Twain rides into Texas to reclaim her throne on upcoming world tour
Good news for Texans: Shania Twain is coming to the Lone Star State. Bad news for Austinites: you'll have to head to Dallas or Houston to catch her. The country music star's expansive world tour dubbed the Queen of Me Tour will head to Dallas on July 21, 2023, and Houston on July 22, 2023.The Texas dates are the last of 44 North American concerts currently scheduled on the tour before Twain heads to Europe for five final shows.This is Twain's first tour in nearly five years; she last played in Dallas in June 2018. She'll be joined on the...
Best pastrami in Texas graduates from farmers markets to its own East Austin deli
Not every farmers market is so lucky as to have a stand shelling out freshly sliced hot pastrami. Mum Foods brought the people what they didn’t know they needed — and what they promptly fell in love with — for years at three Austin markets, earning acclaim in Texas Monthly for the “best pastrami in the state” all the way back in 2017, and maintaining a juicy reputation since. It is finally taking up a more permanent residence in the Windsor Park neighborhood at 5811 Manor Road.Officially Mum Foods Smokehouse and Delicatessen, the new space plans a soft opening on...
IKEA to test-drive robot deliveries between 2 Texas stores
A California-based, self-driving trucking company is partnering with IKEA to pilot autonomous freight deliveries in Texas.Kodiak Robotics and IKEA has agreed on a pilot program that will transport IKEA products seven days a week between the IKEA Distribution Center in Baytown, near Houston, and the IKEA Store in Frisco."We are proud to be working with Kodiak to achieve our ambitious goals of being at the forefront of innovation and building capabilities for future transportation," says Dariusz Mroczek, category area transport manager of IKEA Supply Chain Operations, in a news release. "Kodiak's technology will contribute towards our objective to put the...
Early voting begins October 24 for November 8 election in Texas
Election day is November 8, 2022, but early voting starts Monday, October 24 and runs through November 4. Texans will be voting for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, agricultural commissioner, and land commissioner, among other slots.In the race for Governor between incumbent Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke, Abbott has so far led in polls, but an October poll by Beacon Research shows the gap narrowing to 2 percent.O'Rourke has received endorsements from top Texas newspapers Houston Chronicle and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, as well as Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, and Harry Styles. Abbott received an endorsement from bottom Texas...
