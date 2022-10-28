Good news for Texans: Shania Twain is coming to the Lone Star State. Bad news for Austinites: you'll have to head to Dallas or Houston to catch her. The country music star's expansive world tour dubbed the Queen of Me Tour will head to Dallas on July 21, 2023, and Houston on July 22, 2023.The Texas dates are the last of 44 North American concerts currently scheduled on the tour before Twain heads to Europe for five final shows.This is Twain's first tour in nearly five years; she last played in Dallas in June 2018. She'll be joined on the...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO