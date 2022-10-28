Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Oregon HS students urged to take part in contest promoting safety for young workers
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – High school students across Oregon are encouraged to let their video or graphic design skills shine by engaging in a competition held for a good cause: increasing awareness about workplace safety for young workers. They will have the opportunity to do so using updated contest...
KTVZ
Oregon’s open enrollment period for health coverage opens
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The annual open enrollment period for health coverage started Tuesday, Nov. 1. Open enrollment is the only time when anyone who is not offered coverage from a job or a public program like the Oregon Health Plan or Medicare can enroll in health coverage through the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, often with financial help.
KTVZ
Oregon Psilocybin Services holding public hearings on proposed rules
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Psilocybin Services Section within the Oregon Health Authority released a new set of proposed rules Tuesday for public review and comment. All members of the public are invited to comment on the proposed rules during the public comment period scheduled through Nov. 21. During...
KTVZ
NeighborImpact seeks new board, committee members
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact, Central Oregon's largest nonprofit social services provider, is seeking individuals to serve on the Board of Directors and its committees. The agency anticipates two vacancies on its 15-member board. Economically disadvantaged applicants and those who work with the economically disadvantaged are invited to apply. (Economically...
KTVZ
Get your raincoats ready: Rain and snow ahead
It was another fall day, but rain, snow, and cooler temperatures are on the way. We see partly cloudy skies over the region. Winds are coming out of the west, carrying quite a bit of precipitation over the northern part of the state. Temperatures will be a bit of a...
KTVZ
Showers are expected, with snow by the morning
Temperatures will cool quickly Monday night. Rain is likely, and with lows in the mid-20s to mid-30s, many will see snow and slippery roads by Tuesday morning. Colder temperatures are expected for the rest of the week, with mixed showers through Wednesday evening. We will get a break in the...
KTVZ
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 1 at 3:00AM PDT until November 2 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow. accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35. * WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central. Oregon. This includes portions of Highway 97 in northern. Klamath County, the pass on Highway 140 east of Bly,...
KTVZ
Mild weekend, then rain and snow on the way
We actually have a pretty fair rest of the weekend ahead. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will come with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Clouds will thicken by Monday morning and deliver an increasing chance of showers. With lows dropping to freezing and below, we may see some snow, especially at higher elevations.
