San Antonio cozies up as No. 5 best winter travel destination for warm-weather lovers
For Texans, winter in the Lone Star State brings a long-awaited respite from six months of unbearable heat. We're pretty content to finally leave the house without a double (or triple) layer of SPF. But for tourists, winter in Texas brings respite from the opposite problem: colder climates where locals actually experience things like rain and snow. A recent WalletHub study shows Texas taking three of the top 10 "best winter vacation destinations for warm-weather lovers," with San Antonio landing at No. 5.Comparing around 70 of the largest U.S. metro areas, the study groups cities by warm and cold weather....
Texas remains a hot spot for international homebuyers, shows new report
International homebuyers seeking an abode in the U.S. still have their sights set on Texas, according to a new report. The Texas International Homebuyers Report, released this month by Texas Realtors, shows that Texas remains the third hottest U.S. destination for international homebuyers. The Lone Star State comes in behind Florida and California, just like in years past. From April 2021-March 2022, 7,888 Texas homes were purchased by buyers from outside the U.S., accounting for 8 percent of the country's international home purchases. No. 1 Florida, meanwhile, accounted for 24 percent of purchases, with No. 2 California at 11 percent.In...
Texas designer shares top tips for making the most of Round Top 2022
The fall iteration of Texas' most famous antique fair kicked off this past weekend in Round Top and runs through October 29. Starting in 1968, Round Top has become one of the largest antique shows in the country, drawing the likes of high-profile interior designers like Kelly Wearstler and Ken Fulk, who sourced several ideas for his work at the Commodore Perry Estate from the show. Over its five-plus decades, one venue multiplied to miles of sites along Highway 237, where shoppers can scour for antique treasures in fields, barns, and tents. The two largest are the Continental Tent and the...
IKEA to test-drive robot deliveries between 2 Texas stores
A California-based, self-driving trucking company is partnering with IKEA to pilot autonomous freight deliveries in Texas. Kodiak Robotics and IKEA has agreed on a pilot program that will transport IKEA products seven days a week between the IKEA Distribution Center in Baytown, near Houston, and the IKEA Store in Frisco."We are proud to be working with Kodiak to achieve our ambitious goals of being at the forefront of innovation and building capabilities for future transportation," says Dariusz Mroczek, category area transport manager of IKEA Supply Chain Operations, in a news release. "Kodiak's technology will contribute towards our objective to put...
Early voting begins October 24 for November 8 election in Texas
Election day is November 8, 2022, but early voting starts Monday, October 24 and runs through November 4. Texans will be voting for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, agricultural commissioner, and land commissioner, among other slots.In the race for Governor between incumbent Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke, Abbott has so far led in polls, but an October poll by Beacon Research shows the gap narrowing to 2 percent.O'Rourke has received endorsements from top Texas newspapers Houston Chronicle and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, as well as Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, and Harry Styles. Abbott received an endorsement from bottom Texas...
H-E-B donates $1 million to celebrate 100 years of Texas State Parks
Texas State Parks is turning 100, and H-E-B, one of its proven biggest fans, is honoring it with a $1 million gift. This gift makes the grocery store the presenting sponsor for the centennial celebration, a multi-event affair that begins late on December 31, 2022, in collaboration with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.Our Texas, Our Future is H-E-B’s amorphous ecological mission, summed up as “a promise to you, our customers, that we will help preserve Texas' natural resources.” It encapsulates a mission in awareness and environmental stewardship, specifically committing to “coastal conservation...
