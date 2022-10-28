Calling all ghouls and goblins: Here’s where to trick or treat around KC this weekend

Kansas City has a stellar line up of spooktacular Halloween weekend fun for the entire family. There are a number of safe and friendly trick-or-treating events across the metro this year, and most of them are entirely free. If you’re still brainstorming where to get your sugar overload this weekend, check out this list of family friendly events.

Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Macken Park

1002 Clark Ferguson Drive, North Kansas City

North Kansas City Parks and Recreation is throwing a Trunk or Treat in the Park from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The event is free and the first 300 kids will get a bag for their candy. There will also be a bounce house, snow cones and hot cocoa. Learn more here.

Sat. and Sun. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

6800 Zoo Drive

Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! Boo at the Zoo is in full effect starting this Saturday and Sunday. Families are encouraged to bring the costumes and the zoo will provide the fun. There will be a pumpkin toss, photo opportunities and other activities to check out. The event is free with zoo admission and will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. Learn more here .

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

ClockTower Plaza

7935 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park

This trick or treating event will have games, music, a photo station and plenty of treats. Downtown Overland Park is hosting its trick or treating event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participating shops and farmer’s market vendors will have treats for the kids. There will also be a DJ at the ClockTower Plaza. Visit here to learn more.

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Blackbox Theater

4001 Troost Ave.

The entire family is welcome to dress up, grab some candy and check out all the decorated trunks at Creative Emanjination’s 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat. There will be music, games, vendors and a best costume contest. There will also be resource tables available from local organizations.

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 12 p.m.

Power and Light District

The Power and Light District will partner with Planet Comicon Kansas City to host a Tricks and Treats event on Sat., Oct. 29. Kids are welcome to show up in their best costume and trick or treat throughout Power and Light. Participating businesses in the district will be handing our treats. There’s a pretty long list of stores and restaurants to stop by, including No Other Pub, Pizza Bar, Protein House, McFadden’s, B&B Theaters and more. To learn more visit the event’s Facebook page here.

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chicken N Pickle

1786 Burlington St., North Kansas City

Chicken N Pickle is hosting its own trick or treat event on Saturday, Oct. 29 starting at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be pumpkin painting, pop-up vendors, a scavenger hunt and face painting. Everyone is encouraged to dress up, even the family dog. Dogs in costumes will actually get a free treat. To learn more or to see the schedule of events, check out the event’s Facebook page.

Treat Town by Swope Health

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

3801 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Swope Health and Hot 103 Jamz are teaming together to present the Treat Town Drive Through. Families can drive up to a large tent stationed in Swope Health Central’s parking lot and get a treat bag filled with goodies for kids under 12 years old.

Trunk or Treat at the Delta Athenaeum

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Delta Athenaeum

900 E Linwood Blvd.

There will be free food, treats, games and giveaways at the Delta Antheneum on Linwood Blvd this weekend. This trunk or treat event will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and it is free and open to all ages.

Waldo Halloween Pre-Party

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tower Park

75th St. and Holmes Road

The Waldo Tower Neighborhood Association will be hosting its very own Halloween pre-party this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes and grab treats from the decorated cars at the event. There will also be prizes, yard games and a photo booth.

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Downtown Blue Springs

Main St. (from 10th and 12th Streets)

Take the family to trick or treat down Main Street in Blue Springs on Saturday, where businesses and local organizations will pass out treats for trick or treaters. The event is free and open to the public and will take place between 10th and 12th streets.

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1202 South Lone Elm Road, Olathe

Calling all car loving ghouls. Gateway Classic Cars of Kansas City is hosting a special trunk or treat event, featuring all showroom-ready classic and exotic cars. The car sales company’s event will go from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. There will be pastries and coffee, games and prizes. Learn more about the event here.

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

600 NE Barry Road

Northland Cars N Coffee , a local event series for car enthusiasts , is hosting a Trunk or Treat event for all the Northland ghouls and goblins looking for candy this weekend. Guests are encouraged to decorate their cars for halloween and pass out candy. Families who chose to decorate their cars can come at 10:30 to set up. Candy will be passed out at 11 a.m. until noon.

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

607 Central Ave., KCK

DIVINA’s Halloween Pop up event will feature local vendors, food music and even a mechanical bull. Whoever wears the best costume will have a chance at a $100 prize. This family friendly event is free to the public and will run from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Downtown Liberty

118 N Main St., Liberty

Bring the kids and costumes to Downtown Liberty on Halloween night. Participating businesses will pass out candy. Learn more by visiting the event’s Facebook page.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Main St.

Take the kids trick or treating on the Kansas City Streetcar on Halloween Day. Between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Costumes are encouraged.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ward Parkway Center

8600 Ward Parkway

This Halloween children 12 years old or younger are invited to trick or treat at Ward Parkway center from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Participating stores at the mall will pass out candy and treats to kids, regardless of the weather while supplies last. To learn more visit here.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Brookside Shops

63rd St. and Brookside Blvd

BrooksideKC is hosting its own spooktacular event on Halloween day. The two-hour event will be held between Wornall Road and Main Street from 62nd Terrace to Meyer Boulevard, where participating businesses and shops will be passing out treats. There will be volunteers to make sure that kids can safely cross the street and to direct traffic throughout the event. To learn more visit here.