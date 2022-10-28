ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Relocated Burlington store celebrates grand opening in Columbus

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDnmK_0iqcDMwS00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — A Burlington store in Columbus Park Crossing celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It had previously been located on Airport Thruway. The store held a ribbon cutting and presented Johnson Elementary School with a $5,000 check as part of its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Shoppers waited in line to be allowed into the store.

Store manager Brandon Smith said the store decided to hold its grand opening in late October because it was near the holiday shopping season.

“We knew we would get a big lift of customers coming into this community, being a brand-new store in this area,” he said. “And we knew, coming into the fourth quarter, the season that we’re in, that we would have a big boom of customers coming [through].”

Smith also said the Columbus Park Crossing area has a larger shopping population.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRSxZ_0iqcDMwS00
Above, shoppers browse the relocated Burlington store Friday morning.

He said that as an off-price retailer, Burlington always has good deals.

“And we’re going to be a very neat, clean shopping experience for our customers,” he said.

On Friday, the first 200 customers aged 18 and up each received a $5 bonus card to use toward their purchases.

On Saturday, the first 200 customers aged 18 and up will receive a Burlington WOW! Buck to scratch off, potentially revealing a prize of up to $250 to use towards their purchases. On Sunday, customers will receive free Burlington tote bags while supplies last with no purchase necessary.

Burlington sells items such as clothing, home décor and pet supplies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Employees, children enjoy Monster Mash Bash at Piedmont Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, different departments at Piedmont Columbus Regional celebrated Halloween early with their annual Monster Mash Bash event. Employees dressed up in costumes, held games and gave out treats and prizes to children. “We have hospitalized patients that came down earlier today to sort of trick or treat, play some fun and games,” […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Dream Center needs volunteers for regular operations, holiday meals and toy drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Dream Center (CDC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that helps low-income families in the Chattahoochee Valley area. It is currently in need of volunteers in the following areas throughout the week: Clothing bank Food bank Administration Facility organization Case management CDC Executive Director Beatrice Allen estimated that between 20 and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Around the Town: Ashlee Griffin of the Lola Strong Cares Foundation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The first of November marks the beginning of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. To commemorate the day, WRBL’s Teresa Whitaker spoke with Ashlee Griffin of the Lola Strong Cares Foundation. Griffin lost her mother to pancreatic cancer. With this foundation, she’s found a way to honor her while also raising awareness. Griffin […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

The Columbus Museum holds groundbreaking ceremony for upcoming renovations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Museum celebrated upcoming renovations to its facility with a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning. A press release for the event calls it a “momentous day” that took place after almost five years of planning and fundraising. The renovations are expected to take approximately 18 months to complete. The renovated museum will feature […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Plainsman

Opelika First Baptist holds second-annual Fall Festival

For two and half hours, thousands gathered to enjoy various food trucks, inflatable bouncy houses and a friendly basketball competition between Auburn and Opelika Mayors Ron Anders and Gary Fuller before a nearly-20-minute-long fireworks show. That was until a long-anticipated downpour sent some attendees scrambling through the rain and a...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

“We wanna do everything that we can to help” Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church hosts drive-thru food distribution

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church hosted a food giveaway, providing food to 27 Alabama Churches and several local families. The food provided by Feeding the Valley of Columbus included over a hundred pallets of fruits, vegetables, bread, and salads. Deacon Lewis Moore with Bethlehem Missionary Church says the church’s ability […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus police investigate shooting at Wilson Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that took place at Wilson Apartments on 33rd Street near 8th Avenue. The shooting left one injured, according to the CPD’s Twitter. There is no further information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Halloween 2022: Costumes from WRBL viewers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Need some costume inspiration for next year? Here’s a look at what our News 3 viewers wore for Halloween of 2022. Avery and Callieaka Sarah Sanderson and Binx Angela Milesas a “School Girl” Harley Youngaka Mufasa To have your photo added in, email us at news@wrbl.com.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

City leaders approve cancer screening kits for Columbus Fire & EMS

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— New information is emerging in relation to the health risks associated with fighting fires. While our first responders are saving lives; they are also putting themselves at risk. “Cancer is the most dangerous, unrecognized threat to the health of firefighters. What we know is that 9% of firefighters, that the risk is […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Oakland Fire and Rescue hosts haunted house

MAUK, Ga. (WRBL) — Oakland Fire and Rescue held a haunted house on Oct. 30 with the intention to give back to the Marion County community. The volunteer fire department accepted donations during the event. The department plans to host more haunted houses and other community-based events in the future. Anyone interested in donating to […]
MARION COUNTY, GA
wrbl.com

The Springer Opera House’s haunted story

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – This Halloween it seemed appropriate to profile a famous landmark in Columbus that may or may not be haunted. The Springer Opera House has been in the Fountain City for 150 years, and according to Producing Artistic Director Paul Pierce, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Modern Free and Accepted Masons host free weekend activities

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Modern Free & Accepted Masons of the World, Inc. are celebrating 105 years of existence with free festivities. Ann Porter, spokesperson for the Modern Free and Accepted Masons, joined WRBL’s Rex Castillo on News 3 Midday to discuss the activities. A religious service will be held on Friday, October 28th from […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy