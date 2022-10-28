ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Halloween display draws awareness to distracted driving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Halloween display in northeast Columbus has the appearance of a realistic two-car crash in an attempt to warn about the dangers of distracted driving. Natasha Trinity Ford organized the display near the intersection of Steltzer Road and Agler Road, along with help from Broad...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

One person injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a north Columbus shooting Monday night. Police said three victims were at a local gas station around 9:30 p.m. dealing with a flat tire. An unknown man approached the victims and offered help. The suspect told them to follow him...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person dies after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a person has died after a shooting on the east side. Police said officers were called to a home on Harvard Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after a shooting victim walked into a local hospital. Police said that person later died. Police...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Halloween pet parade raises money for Columbus animal shelter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dogs and their humans got together for a Halloween pet parade through German Village on Sunday. The Howlin' Hound event was held in support of a local animal rescue. Pups dressed up in their favorite costumes and strutted through German Village, collecting Howl-o-Ween cookies at...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General over deceptive pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Dollar General for advertising items for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. Yost's office said the lawsuit comes after it received customer complaints from several counties around the state. “Everything we buy...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

21-year-old killed following northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 21-year-old man has died following a shooting at a gas station in northeast Columbus early Sunday morning. Police said three men were driving on North Cassady Avenue just before 4 a.m. when their car was struck by bullets. The shots came from a Sheetz parking lot.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2-alarm fire at north Columbus aprtment complex leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus fire crews battled "significant fire conditions" at a north Columbus apartment complex Sunday morning. The Columbus Division of Fire received calls around 3:30 a.m. about a fire at apartments near Place De La Concorde Street West. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm, and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Soggy Halloween gives way to warm, beautiful week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Isolated showers are possible during Trick-or-Treat hours this evening. The chances of rain get smaller and smaller through the overnight hours. Having some rain gear during Trick-or-Treat might be a good idea! With rain ending early, most of Tuesday and the rest of this week look beautiful and warm.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy