4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Women's Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibition
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music scene
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive Brother
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State's 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn State
myfox28columbus.com
ABC 6 takes concerns about Westerville Road to Columbus leaders after deadly crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An intersection is in question after a pick-up truck hit and killed a 4-year-old and sent a woman to the hospital while they were trick-or-treating Monday night. Neighbors said the crossroad of Westerville Road and Valley Park Avenue has been a problem area. While ABC...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Halloween display draws awareness to distracted driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Halloween display in northeast Columbus has the appearance of a realistic two-car crash in an attempt to warn about the dangers of distracted driving. Natasha Trinity Ford organized the display near the intersection of Steltzer Road and Agler Road, along with help from Broad...
myfox28columbus.com
Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
myfox28columbus.com
Transportation issues top of mind during Columbus City School board meeting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Transportation was a big topic at Tuesday's Columbus City Schools Board of Education meeting. Board member Dr. Tina Pierce got frank with her colleagues during the meeting. "Dr. Dixon, Dr. James, you said your job is to make the transportation happen and I know that...
myfox28columbus.com
Police looking for suspected classroom crooks who burglarized charter school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a trio of suspected thieves who broke into a north Columbus charter school last month to steal learning tools and cash. Police said the Columbus Bilingual Academy on Morse Road was broken into twice within two weeks.
myfox28columbus.com
One person injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a north Columbus shooting Monday night. Police said three victims were at a local gas station around 9:30 p.m. dealing with a flat tire. An unknown man approached the victims and offered help. The suspect told them to follow him...
myfox28columbus.com
1 person dies after shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a person has died after a shooting on the east side. Police said officers were called to a home on Harvard Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after a shooting victim walked into a local hospital. Police said that person later died. Police...
myfox28columbus.com
Halloween allows nostalgic Columbus residents to showcase their passion for decorating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many people around Central Ohio use Halloween night to showcase their passion for spooky decorations. Columbus resident Tom Smith is a doctor by day and an extreme Halloween decorator by night. "We have a smoke machine, strobe lights, and screaming music will eventually be playing...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio voters, workers worry about poll intimidation, officials say instances are rare
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “We’re praying for peace at the polls.”. That was the sentiment behind a small march and prayer vigil last week in downtown Columbus. But despite concerns by voters, poll workers, and some elected officials, instances of voter or poll worker intimidation at the polls are rare, officials said.
myfox28columbus.com
Gun fired at officers at Mount Carmel St. Ann's used in homicide 2 days earlier
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a gun fired at two officers at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in April 2021 was used in a homicide two days earlier. On April 12, 2021, Westerville police arrested Miles Jackson on outstanding warrants and took him to Mount Carmel St. Ann's for medical treatment.
myfox28columbus.com
Halloween pet parade raises money for Columbus animal shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dogs and their humans got together for a Halloween pet parade through German Village on Sunday. The Howlin' Hound event was held in support of a local animal rescue. Pups dressed up in their favorite costumes and strutted through German Village, collecting Howl-o-Ween cookies at...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General over deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Dollar General for advertising items for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. Yost's office said the lawsuit comes after it received customer complaints from several counties around the state. “Everything we buy...
myfox28columbus.com
Canal Winchester Middle School evacuated after bomb threat, no device found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said it has identified a juvenile suspect in a bomb threat that was made Tuesday at Canal Winchester Middle School. The sheriff's office said the school was evacuated after the threat was made Tuesday. Deputies, along with the Columbus Fire...
myfox28columbus.com
21-year-old killed following northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 21-year-old man has died following a shooting at a gas station in northeast Columbus early Sunday morning. Police said three men were driving on North Cassady Avenue just before 4 a.m. when their car was struck by bullets. The shots came from a Sheetz parking lot.
myfox28columbus.com
2-alarm fire at north Columbus aprtment complex leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus fire crews battled "significant fire conditions" at a north Columbus apartment complex Sunday morning. The Columbus Division of Fire received calls around 3:30 a.m. about a fire at apartments near Place De La Concorde Street West. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm, and...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Soggy Halloween gives way to warm, beautiful week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Isolated showers are possible during Trick-or-Treat hours this evening. The chances of rain get smaller and smaller through the overnight hours. Having some rain gear during Trick-or-Treat might be a good idea! With rain ending early, most of Tuesday and the rest of this week look beautiful and warm.
myfox28columbus.com
Ex-Ohio Department of Corrections employee receives 5 life sentences
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former Ohio Department of Correction employee will spend the rest of his life in prison. Muata Fisher, 50, of Westerville was sentenced on Tuesday to five life sentences plus 80 years for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. The...
myfox28columbus.com
Hazardous Circleville property cleaned up months after ABC6 Problem Solvers get involved
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Problem solved for Circleville neighbors plagued with a charred-out problem property for more than a year. When they claimed their complaints fell on deaf ears by both the city and Pickaway County, neighbors turned to the ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers team. "If they...
myfox28columbus.com
Supporters of Issue 10 push for voter help for Franklin County seniors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Seniors in Franklin County are worried vital services could be cut soon, including meal service and trips to their doctors. The concerns center around an issue on the ballot for next week's midterm election. Like many seniors across Franklin County, Gayle Wanamaker is on a...
myfox28columbus.com
Disability rights advocates call on Ohio lawmakers to allow virtual testimonies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman with disabilities wants state lawmakers to allow virtual testimonies as they hold a hearing about Ohio's protection and advocacy system on Tuesday. "I'm an artist, and I paint about disability rights issues, and I use art to communicate with the world," Alicia...
