UPDATE (Oct. 27):. Kanye West apologized to the Jewish community during his recent interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast. "I'm sorry for hurting you as a Jewish person, Ye said at the 2:21:50-mark of the interview below, which aired on Oct. 24. "I'm sorry for the way that made you feel. And I'm sorry for the entire population of a race that I feel is actually my brothers."
Kanye West, G.O.O.D. Music Not Signed to Def Jam Anymore – Report
Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music label's stint on Def Jam Recordings have both reportedly come to an end. On Monday (Oct. 24), The New York Times ran an article covering how Ye's recent media antics have caused several of his corporate allies to sever ties. The article notes that Kanye's label situation is in limbo, leaving his musical future uncertain. According to NYT, Ye's stint on Def Jam ended with the release of his Donda album last August. Kanye's most recent album, Donda 2, released in February, was not put on streaming services and was only available on Ye's stem player.
Consequence and Talib Kweli Beef Erupts Over Kanye West Controversy
Beef between Consequence and Talib Kweli has erupted on social media over the recent controversy surrounding Kanye West. On Wednesday (Oct. 26), smoke between veteran New York MCs Consequence and Talib Kweli popped off on Instagram as a direct result of all the drama that currently surrounds Kanye West. Consequence apparently took exception to Kweli's formal request for an interview with the Don't Quit Your Day Job rapper on Talib's People's Party Podcast after Cons has publicly supported Ye in recent weeks. In an Instagram caption accompanied by a screenshot of an email Talib's podcast team sent to Consequence requesting an interview, the Queens native accused Kweli of clout chasing.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Kids Dress Up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for Halloween
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's children have outdone themselves for Halloween. KimYe's kids dressed up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for the spooky holiday. On Friday (Oct. 28), Kim Kardashian hopped on her Instagram account and posted a gallery of photos featuring her and Ye's children as some of music's influential superstars. The oldest child, North West, channeled the late R&B singer Aaliyah, who died in August of 2001. The 9-year-old donned the same ensemble Aaliyah wore in the 1996 Tommy Jeans campaign, right down to the baggy jeans, white socks and flip-flops.
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper to be featured on his song. Recently, the North Carolina native revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verses. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered...
Chingy Upset He’s on Viral 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time List
Chingy is tight about being named on a viral Twitter list of the 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time. On Wednesday (Oct. 26), VladTV aired a segment of a new interview with Chingy where the St. Louis, Mo. rapper is asked to address his name appearing on the viral list of top 50 worst MCs ever.
Lil Pump Responds to Being Asked If He Thinks J. Cole Predicted His Falloff
Lil Pump has responded to being asked whether or not he thinks J. Cole predicted his falloff back in 2018. During an interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast that aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), Lil Pump was asked if he feels as though J. Cole was accurate on his 2018 song "1985," when he implied the then-current generation of rappers, such as Pump, would not stand the test of time in the music industry. In his own roundabout way, Bootleg Kev basically asked Lil Pump if he believes that the Miami rapper's own career has reached its peak and is currently on the decline.
Diddy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With Power Actor Michael J. Ferguson
Diddy came close to getting into a physical altercation with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson while out celebrating Halloween this past weekend. Diddy dressed up as Heath Ledger’s Joker character from The Dark Knight movie and went out for what was supposed to be good times on Saturday night (Oct. 29). However, the celebration was briefly halted when the Bad Boy Records founder got into a heated argument with actor Michael J. Ferguson. In video of the incident, the two can been seen in each other's faces while Ferguson, who played 2-Bit on Power and Power Book II: Ghost, calls Puff a pussy multiple times. Puff then begins to laugh maniacally, leaning into the character he is portraying.
ASAP Rocky Joins Rihanna at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere
All eyes are on Rihanna as she is scheduled to make her musical comeback on Friday (Oct. 28), with a song on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. On Wednesday night (Oct. 26), the premiere for the highly anticipated sequel took place with RiRi and boyfriend A$AP Rocky in attendance.
Meek Mill Gets Backlash for Remixing Ice Spice’s ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’ – Listen
It's not uncommon for a rapper to spit a freestyle over the latest hot track, but Meek Mill is getting a ton of backlash for remixing Ice Spice's breakout hit "Munch (Feelin' U)." On Saturday (Oct. 29), Meek Mill jumped on his Instagram Story and posted a snippet of himself...
Drake and 21 Savage Collab Album Her Loss Delayed After Producer 40 Gets COVID During Mixing
Drake and 21 Savage's highly anticipated collab album, Her Loss, has been delayed. Tonight (Oct. 26), Drake announced via his Instagram Stories that his surprise joint album with 21 Savage has been delayed until next Fri., Nov. 4, instead of its initial date of this Fri., Oct. 28. Drake's longtime producer Noah "40" Shebib has coronavirus, which put a stop on the production.
