Oregon State

"Northwest Know-How: Haunts"

What better time to talk about spooky places than on Halloween? Bess Lovejoy, author of "Northwest Know-How: Haunts", joined us to share her favorite haunted places in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Washington state's COVID-19 restrictions end Monday

The COVID-19 state of emergency orders in Washington state end on Monday. State, health and education employees will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A permanent vaccination requirement remains for 56 state agencies. KOMO News spoke to several people in the Seattle area about the upcoming...
WASHINGTON STATE
Governor Inslee visits Clark County to discuss homeless crisis

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee visited Clark County on Monday, touring several projects aimed at addressing the local homeless crisis. That included the Safe Stay transitional housing site, and the Fourth Plain Community Commons affordable housing project. KATU asked the governor what steps he's taking to improve shelter...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Here's how to lower your utility bills this winter

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the third year in a row, another La Nina winter is coming. Cold weather is expected, and inflation may only make it worse. Rising costs for electric and gas, plus colder temperatures mean higher heating bills. The Energy Information Association says people who heat their...
PORTLAND, OR
Senior elections analyst at 538 discusses competitive races in Oregon

Oregon is in the national spotlight as the November election approaches, which is unusual for the state which traditionally leans Democrat. It's been nearly forty years since there's been a Republican governor in office, however, the political website 538 says Republicans have a decent chance to pick up the state's top job in the upcoming election. The group attributes that to an unusual three-way race between Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan, and Unaffiliated Candidate Betsy Johnson.
OREGON STATE
AARP: Oregon's Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance

It's that time of year! Time for Medicare open enrollment through December 7, 2022. Donna Delikat with Oregon's Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), joined us to share some Medicare updates along with how SHIBA can help with any questions you may have. SHIBA has certified Medicare counselors standing by...
OREGON STATE
'Harry Potter' house in Massachusetts has magical Halloween vibes

WASHINGTON (TND) — Are you "Sirius"?!. A family in Massachusetts has created a magical Harry Potter-themed Halloween display. It's a family favorite," Lisa Rossignol, who lives in Seekonk, told The National Desk. "We watch the movies constantly and my kids read all the books. It's just really something we love all around."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
One week until November election: Here's where you can return your ballots

With one week until the November midterm election, nearly 14% of Oregon voters have returned their ballots. According to the Secretary of State’s unofficial return numbers for the November 8 election, more than 414,300 Oregon voters have returned their ballots a week ahead of the election. That’s out of the nearly 2,990,800 registered Oregon voters.
OREGON STATE

