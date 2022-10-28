Dropping a bag of meth while being interviewed by North Liberty Police led to the arrest of a Davenport woman. According to the arrest report, 30-year-old Brianna Moss was at the station on Cherry Street Sunday morning for an unspecified interview. During the course of the interview, Moss allegedly removed her sweatshirt, and a bag of methamphetamine either fell out or was tossed out onto the ground. The bag was reportedly found underneath the seat Moss was sitting in.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO