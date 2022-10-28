Read full article on original website
Related
One dead, one injured in hit-and-run crash near Centennial Bridge Tuesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-way crash near the Centennial Bridge Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rock Island Police Department. On Nov. 1 at about 3:56 p.m., RIPD responded to the scene of a fatal traffic crash at...
UPDATE: Police searching for missing Illinois 13-year-old
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say Jadin Casas has been located. ORIGINAL STORY: The Dixon Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen, Jadin Casas, 13. Police said Jadin was last seen on October 29th in the 600 block of Marclare Street, wearing a fuzzy burgundy jacket, black pants, black […]
KWQC
Police: 1 man injured in Muscatine shooting
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 44-year-old man was injured following a Sunday shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue for a report of a 44-year-old man that was shot, according to a media release.
25newsnow.com
Peoria house fire leads to emergency demolition
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A house fire on Halloween night leads to an emergency demolition in Peoria. It happened just before midnight on Monday in South Peoria. Crews were called the 1300 block of W. Howett St. located near the same area as the Peoria Public Library’s Branch.
Shootout with police leaves one Davenport man dead, 6 officers on leave
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man is dead after a police pursuit ended with a gunfight in Davenport on Sunday morning, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS). Around 2:50 a.m., law enforcement officials initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of 5200 Grand...
Muscatine shooting sends 44-year-old man to the hospital Sunday afternoon
CLINTON, Iowa — A 44-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon, according to the Muscatine Police Department. On Oct. 30 at about 4:04 p.m., Muscatine officers responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue after receiving a report that a man had been shot.
Maquon woman pleads not guilty to concealment of death charge
MAQUON, Ill. — The Maquon woman accused of concealing a person's death is facing additional charges related to the discovery of the decomposing body in a storage unit last month. Marcy Oglesby, 50, is pleading not guilty to the charges, according to Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin. In...
KWQC
Troopers: 1 dead after exchanging gunfire with police following vehicle, foot chase
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A person is dead after police say they exchanged gunfire with officers following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday. Around 2:50 a.m., multiple agencies were on patrol in the 5200 block of Grand Avenue. According to the Iowa State Patrol, officers tried to pull over a vehicle but the driver did not stop.
13-year-old boy arrested after alleged armed robbery, carjacking in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Halloween night after allegedly attacking a woman at gunpoint and stealing her car, according to the Davenport Police Department. Police said that on Monday, Oct. 31 at about 8:41 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Arlington Ave after a...
ourquadcities.com
Man shot in Muscatine
One man was shot Sunday in Muscatine, and police are asking for the public’s help to learn more. The Muscatine Police Department responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue after a report of a 44-year-old man who had been shot around 4:04 p.m. The man...
iheart.com
Three Hospitalized After Henry County, Illinois Crash
(Henry County, IL) -- Three people, including an infant, are hospitalized after a crash in Henry County. The Henry County Sheriff's Office says crews responded to reports of the crash a little before 10:30 Friday morning near Western Township, Illinois at the intersection of County Route 12 and North 1800th Avenue. The crash involved two vehicles, and the initial investigation suggests one of the two drivers ran a stop sign at the intersection to cause the accident.
iheart.com
Jackson County Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing His Wife
(Jackson Co., IA) -- A Jackson County man accused of killing his wife is pleading not guilty in the case. Christopher Prichard is accused of shooting and killing Angela Prichard in Bellevue on October 8th. Police say Prichard admitted to killing his wife with a 20 gauge shotgun when he was arrested the next day. He'll have a pre-trial conference on December 2nd.
KWQC
Crash in Geneseo causes power outage
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday. According to Geneseo police, a light pole was hit and caused a power outage. Roads in the 400 block of West Main Street are blocked while crews repair the lines, police said.
KWQC
Man pleads guilty in 2019 Morrison shooting
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Morrison man plead guilty Friday in connection to the shooting of two people in October 2019. Jeramie M. House, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. House was sentenced to 21 years and nine months in prison with credit...
KCCI.com
Davenport man shot and killed following police chase
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Authorities are investigating after a Davenport man was shot and killed following a chase on Sunday. In a release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety says officers initiated a traffic stop at 2:50 a.m. The driver did not stop and officers pursued the vehicle until the car stopped working. The occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot.
wmay.com
Suspects In Custody After Gunfire On Interstate 39
A shooting on Interstate 39 in LaSalle County Thursday night has resulted in the arrest of three people after a police pursuit that extended into Wisconsin. Illinois State Police responded to that reported interstate shooting and located the suspect vehicle near LaSalle. Near Mendota, a passenger in the vehicle fired shots at a state police squad car. The vehicle was struck but the trooper was not injured.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline police for fleeing charges arrested
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Moline police has been arrested, according to Quad Cities Crime Stoppers. Eric Brewer, 31, was wanted for two counts of aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police. Crime Stoppers said they gave two photos of Brewer because his current look was not known.
KCJJ
Davenport woman arrested after allegedly bringing meth into North Liberty Police Department
Dropping a bag of meth while being interviewed by North Liberty Police led to the arrest of a Davenport woman. According to the arrest report, 30-year-old Brianna Moss was at the station on Cherry Street Sunday morning for an unspecified interview. During the course of the interview, Moss allegedly removed her sweatshirt, and a bag of methamphetamine either fell out or was tossed out onto the ground. The bag was reportedly found underneath the seat Moss was sitting in.
Sioux City Journal
Dead subject identified, officers placed on leave after fatal officer-involved shooting in Davenport
The Iowa Department of Public Safety's (DPS) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigated a fatal officer-involved shooting early Sunday in Davenport and identified the individual involved as 24-year-old Davenport resident Kenneth Jamel Carrol Jr. Three Davenport Police officers, two Iowa State Troopers and one Bettendorf Police officer discharged their weapons...
KWQC
Troopers release name of man who died after exchanging gunfire with police
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have released the name of the man who died after exchanging gunfire with officers Sunday following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday, according to troopers. Iowa State Patrol has identified Kenneth Jamel Carrol, 24 of Davenport as the involved individual. An autopsy will be...
WQAD
Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 2