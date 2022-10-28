ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IL

KWQC

Police: 1 man injured in Muscatine shooting

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 44-year-old man was injured following a Sunday shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue for a report of a 44-year-old man that was shot, according to a media release.
MUSCATINE, IA
25newsnow.com

Peoria house fire leads to emergency demolition

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A house fire on Halloween night leads to an emergency demolition in Peoria. It happened just before midnight on Monday in South Peoria. Crews were called the 1300 block of W. Howett St. located near the same area as the Peoria Public Library’s Branch.
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

Maquon woman pleads not guilty to concealment of death charge

MAQUON, Ill. — The Maquon woman accused of concealing a person's death is facing additional charges related to the discovery of the decomposing body in a storage unit last month. Marcy Oglesby, 50, is pleading not guilty to the charges, according to Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin. In...
MAQUON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Man shot in Muscatine

One man was shot Sunday in Muscatine, and police are asking for the public’s help to learn more. The Muscatine Police Department responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue after a report of a 44-year-old man who had been shot around 4:04 p.m. The man...
MUSCATINE, IA
iheart.com

Three Hospitalized After Henry County, Illinois Crash

(Henry County, IL) -- Three people, including an infant, are hospitalized after a crash in Henry County. The Henry County Sheriff's Office says crews responded to reports of the crash a little before 10:30 Friday morning near Western Township, Illinois at the intersection of County Route 12 and North 1800th Avenue. The crash involved two vehicles, and the initial investigation suggests one of the two drivers ran a stop sign at the intersection to cause the accident.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
iheart.com

Jackson County Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing His Wife

(Jackson Co., IA) -- A Jackson County man accused of killing his wife is pleading not guilty in the case. Christopher Prichard is accused of shooting and killing Angela Prichard in Bellevue on October 8th. Police say Prichard admitted to killing his wife with a 20 gauge shotgun when he was arrested the next day. He'll have a pre-trial conference on December 2nd.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Crash in Geneseo causes power outage

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday. According to Geneseo police, a light pole was hit and caused a power outage. Roads in the 400 block of West Main Street are blocked while crews repair the lines, police said.
GENESEO, IL
KWQC

Man pleads guilty in 2019 Morrison shooting

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Morrison man plead guilty Friday in connection to the shooting of two people in October 2019. Jeramie M. House, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. House was sentenced to 21 years and nine months in prison with credit...
MORRISON, IL
KCCI.com

Davenport man shot and killed following police chase

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Authorities are investigating after a Davenport man was shot and killed following a chase on Sunday. In a release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety says officers initiated a traffic stop at 2:50 a.m. The driver did not stop and officers pursued the vehicle until the car stopped working. The occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot.
DAVENPORT, IA
wmay.com

Suspects In Custody After Gunfire On Interstate 39

A shooting on Interstate 39 in LaSalle County Thursday night has resulted in the arrest of three people after a police pursuit that extended into Wisconsin. Illinois State Police responded to that reported interstate shooting and located the suspect vehicle near LaSalle. Near Mendota, a passenger in the vehicle fired shots at a state police squad car. The vehicle was struck but the trooper was not injured.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
KCJJ

Davenport woman arrested after allegedly bringing meth into North Liberty Police Department

Dropping a bag of meth while being interviewed by North Liberty Police led to the arrest of a Davenport woman. According to the arrest report, 30-year-old Brianna Moss was at the station on Cherry Street Sunday morning for an unspecified interview. During the course of the interview, Moss allegedly removed her sweatshirt, and a bag of methamphetamine either fell out or was tossed out onto the ground. The bag was reportedly found underneath the seat Moss was sitting in.
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Dead subject identified, officers placed on leave after fatal officer-involved shooting in Davenport

The Iowa Department of Public Safety's (DPS) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigated a fatal officer-involved shooting early Sunday in Davenport and identified the individual involved as 24-year-old Davenport resident Kenneth Jamel Carrol Jr. Three Davenport Police officers, two Iowa State Troopers and one Bettendorf Police officer discharged their weapons...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

WQAD

