Brook Park police officer arrested on domestic violence charge
BROOK PARK , Ohio (WJW) — A Brook Park police officer arrested for domestic violence and unlawful restraint at his home early Friday is now on paid leave.
Police responded just before 7 a.m. to the home of Patrolman Frankie Smith, on a report of a domestic violence incident, Police Chief Edward Powers III confirmed in a statement Friday to FOX 8.
Smith was placed on paid administrative leave following the incident, he said.
Powers said Smith was arraigned Friday morning in Berea Municipal Court and referred to that court’s docket for “additional information.”
