New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Mental Health Crisis Is Rapidly Growing In New York StateAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New pay transparency law takes effect tomorrow in NYCTech ReviewedNew York City, NY
Land sale would prevent four schools from being built on Jackson tract
JACKSON — The attorney who represents an applicant that is seeking to build four private schools on a Leesville Road tract has confirmed her client and representatives of Jackson have come to a “meeting of the minds” that may see the 32-acre parcel purchased by the township and preserved as open space.
thecoaster.net
Free Holiday Parking inAsbury Park
Park for free while you cross off your holiday shopping list in Asbury Park this season. Free parking will be available in Bangs Avenue Garage, 605 Bangs Ave on weekends in November and December. Hours will be Friday 6 p.m. to midnight; Saturday 9 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 8:30 a.m, to midnight.
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
Spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island. When will the swarms stop?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to invade Staten Island, the biggest question is when will the infestation stop for the winter?. South Shore residents have been complaining about the swarms of the invasive insects for months, and a flood of complaints have recently come into the office of City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore), who hosted a lanternfly hunt on Sunday morning.
Street team promotes community peace in Trenton
The Trenton Restorative Street Team is focused on curbing violence. A new maternal health center announced for Trenton will also be home to the Trenton Restorative Street Team, a group focused on curbing violence in the community. The team, which was launched last April, is made up of people from the community who have been impacted by violence and street life in some way.
Will Staten Island amusement park, go-kart track slated for former Safari Golf site ever be complete?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2016, the New York City Parks Department promised Staten Island a miniature golf course, bumper car pavilion, go-kart track and more. Scheduled to be constructed at the corner of Arthur Kill Road and Richmond Avenue, the expansive project was planned as a replacement for the former Safari Golf Amusement Park and Val’s Pizzeria, which had long ago fell into decay. Six years later, borough residents are still waiting.
