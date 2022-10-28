ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Beach, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Radio

Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area

It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ

One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Shore News Network

Watch: Toms River Trick-or-treater warms hearts with amazing act of Halloween kindness

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A heartwarming story of kindness unfolded on Halloween in Toms River when a young boy showed the world that good will always prevail over evil. After a family put out a bowl of candy, all of the candy in the bowl was quickly emptied and there was none left for others. When the boy stumbled upon the empty bowl, he did the unthinkable. He started taking candy out of his own bag and putting his own treats in the bowl for other trick-or-treaters. “We were out trick or treating with friends, so I left a bowl The post Watch: Toms River Trick-or-treater warms hearts with amazing act of Halloween kindness appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thecoaster.net

Free Holiday Parking inAsbury Park

Park for free while you cross off your holiday shopping list in Asbury Park this season. Free parking will be available in Bangs Avenue Garage, 605 Bangs Ave on weekends in November and December. Hours will be Friday 6 p.m. to midnight; Saturday 9 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 8:30 a.m, to midnight.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island. When will the swarms stop?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to invade Staten Island, the biggest question is when will the infestation stop for the winter?. South Shore residents have been complaining about the swarms of the invasive insects for months, and a flood of complaints have recently come into the office of City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore), who hosted a lanternfly hunt on Sunday morning.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ Spotlight

Street team promotes community peace in Trenton

The Trenton Restorative Street Team is focused on curbing violence. A new maternal health center announced for Trenton will also be home to the Trenton Restorative Street Team, a group focused on curbing violence in the community. The team, which was launched last April, is made up of people from the community who have been impacted by violence and street life in some way.
TRENTON, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Will Staten Island amusement park, go-kart track slated for former Safari Golf site ever be complete?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2016, the New York City Parks Department promised Staten Island a miniature golf course, bumper car pavilion, go-kart track and more. Scheduled to be constructed at the corner of Arthur Kill Road and Richmond Avenue, the expansive project was planned as a replacement for the former Safari Golf Amusement Park and Val’s Pizzeria, which had long ago fell into decay. Six years later, borough residents are still waiting.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy