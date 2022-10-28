Read full article on original website
Houston Astros celebrate 5-year anniversary of first-ever World Series win
The Houston Astros are spending the fifth anniversary of their first World Series championship doing what else than to win another one.With Game 3 looking like a certainty to be played on Tuesday, November 1 after a Monday night rainout, the four-time American League pennant winners gave their fans, detractors, and basically any unbiased baseball observer a reminder of the championship moment.The ball club posted a 13-second video of former Astros pitcher Charlie Morton inducing Los Angeles Dodgers batter Corey Seager into a groundout to José Altuve, representing the final out of Game 7 in LA.#OTD in 2017, we won the #WorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/h1qcuSaIyy— Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2022 Of course, as MLB revealed almost three years later, the championship capped off a year that wasn't entirely played fairly, which is something fans in ballparks that aren't Minute Maid Park have never let the Astros live down to this day.But, for just that one night on November 1, 2017, the Astros' victory allowed a city that was two months removed from Hurricane Harvey to celebrate that franchise's first championship since entering the majors in 1962.-----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.
Ken Hoffman urges 'no vibe' crowd at Minute Maid Park to level up for our Houston Astros
You might have seen it on Twitter or Youtube: A reporter from Philadelphia’s Fox 29 did a live shot outside Minute Maid Park before Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday, October 29. The Phillies won the Series opener 6-5 in the 10th inning the night before. The reporter said, “There was no factor at all with this Houston crowd. Really there was no vibe. You couldn’t tell it was a World Series game. It felt like a regular season game. There was more excitement at my daughter’s middle school volleyball game than there was a Minute Maid Park.”What a...
2 Houston Astros standouts score prestigious MLB awards
Tuesday, November 1 wasn't the day that the Houston Astros envisioned, considering the outcome of Game 3 against the Phillies in Philadelphia. However, the team did get some good news the same day.Rising star shortstop Jeremy Peña and outfielder Kyle Tucker are the Astros 2022 Gold Glove winners, Rawlings announced on a special Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show on ESPN.Peña is the first rookie shortstop ever to earn a Gold Glove Award, per Elias Sports Bureau, and also the first Astros rookie at any position to score the prestigious award. Only 11 rookies overall have ever won Gold Gloves, Elias...
