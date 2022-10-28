Read full article on original website
Education, civic leaders celebrate North Minot school project with groundbreaking
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Leadership with Minot Public Schools joined with local and state leaders and the community in breaking ground on the new multi-million-dollar north hill high school complex and workforce academy Monday morning. Last December, voters overwhelmingly approved a more than $100 million bonding measure to expand...
40th annual Minot Halloween community event
KX News Reporter Lauren Davis interviews Brandyn Hendrickson, of the Minot Optimist Club, ahead of the 40th annual trunk or treat community event.
Meet the two candidates running for a spot on Minot City Council
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two men are running for the open spot on the Minot city council—Scott Burlingame and Roscoe Streyle. Whoever is elected will serve the remaining term of Tom Ross, who was elected mayor of Minot in June. Burlingame is the Executive Director of Independence, Inc.,...
Minot trick-or-treaters pay it forward, fill empty candy bowl
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Last night trick-or-treaters took to the streets of towns across North Dakota Monday night. At one stop in Minot, Your News Leader found out that, as they say, “the kids are all right.”. Courtney Mosbrucker said that after her candy supply was quickly exhausted a...
City of Minot making traffic changes
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The traffic engineer for the City of Minot is changing traffic signals at three intersections, which should improve traffic flow and safety. Stephen Joersz says the city will add a new traffic signal cabinet at South Broadway and 16th Avenue so signals will be responsive to traffic, rather than on timers, which could mean fewer vehicles sitting at red lights.
The Big One is coming back to Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — It isn’t the merry season in Minot without arts and crafts fairs, and thankfully, you won’t have to wait long for those — The Big One, an annual Christmas event in Minot, will soon be returning to the city. This year marks the 47th annual instance of The Big One Art […]
Miracle on 10th Street coming to Minot for first time
Miracle on 10th Street will feature hand-crafted cocktails created in conjunction with some of the world's best bartenders along with a light food menu and mini donuts, a favorite of the young and the young at heart.
Minot Alliance of Nonprofits to recognize groups, individuals next month
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Alliance of Nonprofits Community Recognition Luncheon will be held on Nov. 10, to recognize area nonprofit organizations and their members. The event will be held in Minot at the Grand Hotel from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Nominations were made by the public, finalists were...
Royally Historic: South Prairie-Max volleyball reaches regional tournament for first time in school history
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - There’s an unfamiliar name in the Region 6 volleyball tournament bracket: South Prairie-Max. The Royals defeated Berthold 3-1 in a regional qualifier match Monday night. The win marks the first time a team from South Prairie has reached a regional tournament in any sport, Coach...
Hundreds cast ballots on day one of early voting in Ward County
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Election day isn’t for just over a week, but hundreds of voters in Ward County have already cast their ballots. Early voting began Monday in Minot. The Ward County Administration Building is the only early voting location in the county, but voters have all week to cast their ballots.
Celebrate your Halloween night with a festive light show
The show constructed with metal, plastic, and wood decorations and LED lights is choreographed to 11 songs.
The Wellington opens their doors to all veterans
Since 2019, The Wellington has served breakfast for veterans not just for the veterans in the home but for veterans in the Minot area.
Lulu the rescue pig wiggles her way into White Shield family’s home and hearts
WHITE SHIELD, N.D. – The popular children’s book “Charlotte’s Web” is the story of a friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte. In North Dakota, there’s a similar, real-life story of some unlikely friends who live just outside White Shield.
What is KX sweet on this Halloween? Our picks for the best and worst treats
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s Halloween night! There’s only a little bit longer before kids and adults head out to trick-or-treating, but no matter where you go, there’s one thing that’s almost guaranteed to come up during a Halloween celebration: candy. There’s a whole world of candy that’s given out at Halloween, but everyone has […]
Pennywise the clown delivers scares and smiles in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Halloween is a time when we dress up like our favorite superheroes... or maybe a villain. If you saw Pennywise, the evil clown from the movie “It,” roaming around the Magic City this past weekend, it was all in good fun!. I caught up...
Suspected driver in federal meth conspiracy case appears in court
FARGO (KFGO) – A man prosecutors say is connected to a large-scale drug distribution case filed earlier this month appeared in federal district court for a detention hearing. Judge Alice R. Senechal ruled that Victor Manuel Partida-Ojeda should remain in custody until his hearing because of the charges and...
Mobile home park increases lot rent by $400
Spicer said since the change in ownership, no one has ever stopped by to talk or keep the property clean.
