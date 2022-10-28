ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

KFYR-TV

Education, civic leaders celebrate North Minot school project with groundbreaking

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Leadership with Minot Public Schools joined with local and state leaders and the community in breaking ground on the new multi-million-dollar north hill high school complex and workforce academy Monday morning. Last December, voters overwhelmingly approved a more than $100 million bonding measure to expand...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Meet the two candidates running for a spot on Minot City Council

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two men are running for the open spot on the Minot city council—Scott Burlingame and Roscoe Streyle. Whoever is elected will serve the remaining term of Tom Ross, who was elected mayor of Minot in June. Burlingame is the Executive Director of Independence, Inc.,...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot trick-or-treaters pay it forward, fill empty candy bowl

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Last night trick-or-treaters took to the streets of towns across North Dakota Monday night. At one stop in Minot, Your News Leader found out that, as they say, “the kids are all right.”. Courtney Mosbrucker said that after her candy supply was quickly exhausted a...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

City of Minot making traffic changes

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The traffic engineer for the City of Minot is changing traffic signals at three intersections, which should improve traffic flow and safety. Stephen Joersz says the city will add a new traffic signal cabinet at South Broadway and 16th Avenue so signals will be responsive to traffic, rather than on timers, which could mean fewer vehicles sitting at red lights.
MINOT, ND
KX News

The Big One is coming back to Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — It isn’t the merry season in Minot without arts and crafts fairs, and thankfully, you won’t have to wait long for those — The Big One, an annual Christmas event in Minot, will soon be returning to the city. This year marks the 47th annual instance of The Big One Art […]
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot Alliance of Nonprofits to recognize groups, individuals next month

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Alliance of Nonprofits Community Recognition Luncheon will be held on Nov. 10, to recognize area nonprofit organizations and their members. The event will be held in Minot at the Grand Hotel from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Nominations were made by the public, finalists were...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Hundreds cast ballots on day one of early voting in Ward County

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Election day isn’t for just over a week, but hundreds of voters in Ward County have already cast their ballots. Early voting began Monday in Minot. The Ward County Administration Building is the only early voting location in the county, but voters have all week to cast their ballots.
WARD COUNTY, ND
KX News

What is KX sweet on this Halloween? Our picks for the best and worst treats

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s Halloween night! There’s only a little bit longer before kids and adults head out to trick-or-treating, but no matter where you go, there’s one thing that’s almost guaranteed to come up during a Halloween celebration: candy. There’s a whole world of candy that’s given out at Halloween, but everyone has […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Pennywise the clown delivers scares and smiles in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Halloween is a time when we dress up like our favorite superheroes... or maybe a villain. If you saw Pennywise, the evil clown from the movie “It,” roaming around the Magic City this past weekend, it was all in good fun!. I caught up...
MINOT, ND
kfgo.com

Suspected driver in federal meth conspiracy case appears in court

FARGO (KFGO) – A man prosecutors say is connected to a large-scale drug distribution case filed earlier this month appeared in federal district court for a detention hearing. Judge Alice R. Senechal ruled that Victor Manuel Partida-Ojeda should remain in custody until his hearing because of the charges and...
MINOT, ND

