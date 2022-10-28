Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Tampa Performing Arts Center Officially OpensModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness ClassesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa City Council Considers ADU ReformsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Pickleball Takes OverModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Christian McCaffrey Rumors: This Was Second-Best Offer For Star RB
After Christian McCaffrey’s monster performance Sunday, the 49ers must feel elated about their decision to trade for the do-it-all running back. What makes the move even sweeter for San Francisco is that it reportedly beat out its fiercest rival in the McCaffrey sweepstakes. Shortly after the Carolina shipped CMC...
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence About Consistent Tom Brady Trolling
A fair question has risen as Antonio Brown takes shot after shot at Tom Brady: Why?. Why would Brown take aim at a person who effectively resurrected his NFL career not once, but twice? Why would AB routinely throw harpoons at the quarterback who helped him win the first — and probably only — Super Bowl title of his career? Why would the problematic pass-catcher continuously mock Brady, who opened the door to his home when the former first transitioned to Tampa Bay?
How Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Is Feeling After Divorce From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady recently finalized their divorce, but the wounds from their split might no longer be fresh. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sounded like he was at peace with the situation when he issued his first public comments about the divorce on the latest episode of his podcast. The legendary Brazilian supermodel appears to be in the same boat, as a source tells PEOPLE magazine that the split was “hard at first” for Bündchen “but enough time has passed that she is settling in.”
Raiders Fans Want Josh McDaniels Fired As Coach Meets With Mark Davis
Josh McDaniels and the Raiders aren’t looking so great after Week 8, and the patience of Las Vegas fans is wearing thin. The New Orleans Saints shut out the Raiders, 24-0, at Caesars Superdome on Sunday. Derek Carr went 15-of-26 for 101 yards and an interception. Josh Jacobs only rushed for 43 yards off 10 carries, and Davante Adams was held to one catch for three yards in a game Marshon Lattimore sat due to injury.
How Patriots’ ‘Boogie-Oogie’ ‘Rattled’ Jets’ Zach Wilson In Win
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Sam Darnold saw ghosts against the New England Patriots. Zach Wilson? He got boogie-oogied. That’s how Matthew Judon explained what the New England Patriots did to the New York Jets’ overwhelmed quarterback in Sunday’s 22-17 win at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots did...
Top Five Greatest Wide Receivers In New England Patriots History
The history of the New England Patriots is made up of all-time talent. Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback who ever lived. Rob Gronkowski had the most dominant stretch the NFL has ever seen out of a tight end. Sports Illustrated proclaimed John Hannah the “Greatest Offensive Lineman of All Time” halfway through his playing career. But one position in which the Patriots have been truly unique is wide receiver.
NFL Rumors: Bears Stay Busy By Trading For Steelers Wideout
The Chicago Bears continue to be one of the most active teams ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Despite Chicago currently sitting in third in the NFC North and 14th in the 16-team conference, the Bears reportedly will trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chicago will send a second-round pick to the Steelers for the third-year wideout, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.
NFL Rumors: Saints Denied Patriots Rival’s Alvin Kamara Offer
The Buffalo Bills clearly are interested in adding to the Josh Allen-led offense ahead of the NFL trade deadline, making calls in hopes of landing a star rather than another depth piece. The Bills called the New Orleans Saints about veteran running back Alvin Kamara, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported...
NFL Insider Provides Latest On Patriots’ Trade Deadline Talks
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday confirmed what New England Patriots fans have been hearing in recent days leading up to the league’s trade deadline. Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor each continue to be involved in trade rumors with a very real chance one or both get traded before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, according to Rapoport.
N’Keal Harry Touchdown Sparks Avalanche Of Patriots Tweets
As the Patriots were going through it in the Meadowlands on Sunday afternoon, an old Foxboro friend made a positive impact on his new team. N’Keal Harry scored the first touchdown of his Bears tenure in the second quarter of Chicago’s Week 8 matchup with the Cowboys. Harry’s 17-yard connection with Justin Fields cut Dallas’ lead to 28-14 at AT&T Stadium. The touchdown snag also came less than a week after Harry’s Bears stunned the Patriots with a 33-14 win at Gillette Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”
Jets’ Zach Wilson Catches Stray From Elijah Moore After Patriots Loss
The relationship between Elijah Moore and the New York Jets seems to be deteriorating by the day. The back and forth between Moore and the Jets has seen Moore leave the team and miss practices, request a trade, have the request get denied, get eviscerated by Rex Ryan and ultimately return to the team in time for Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots. Following that matchup, the latest chapter unfolded.
Did Zach Wilson Really Give Patriots Bulletin-Board Material After Jets Loss?￼￼
East Rutherford, N.J. — For a guy who absolutely stinks against the Patriots, Zach Wilson can’t wait to see Bill Belichick in a few weeks. Wilson on Sunday threw three picks in a performance that was much worse than his 355 passing yards and two touchdowns would indicate. The Jets quarterback unraveled in the second half at MetLife Stadium as New York suffered a 22-17 loss to New England. Wilson now has thrown seven interceptions over three games against the Patriots, with his second start last season cut short due to injury.
Detroit Lions Fire DBs Coach Aubrey Pleasant
Boasting a 1-6 record and the league’s worst defensive unit, the Detroit Lions are shaking things up. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have fired defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. Pleasant arrived in Detroit shortly after the hiring of head coach...
Ravens Reportedly Make Blockbuster Trade With Bears For Star Defender
The Baltimore Ravens reportedly have made a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears just 24 hours before the NFL trade deadline. has acquired star linebacker Roquan Smith from Chicago, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report Baltimore parted with a second- and fifth-round pick in the deal.
How Dolphins NFL Trade Deadline Moves Impact Super Bowl Odds
The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to come out of the AFC, but the Dolphins weren’t willing to just sit and do nothing Tuesday. Miami swung two trades at the deadline. It traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. The Dolphins also traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for tailback Jeff Wilson Jr.
Robert Saleh Took Issue With Game-Altering Penalty During Patriots-Jets
Jets head coach Robert Saleh showcased his frustrations on the sideline after the Patriots benefitted from a controversial roughing-the-passer penalty late in the first half, and doubled down after New England’s 22-17 victory. Jets defensive end John Franklin Myers was penalized for his hit on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones...
Former Patriot Brandin Cooks Goes Cryptic After NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline has passed, and Brandin Cooks remains apart of the Houston Texans. The former New England Patriots wide receiver had been floated in trade rumors and could have been beneficial in helping out a contender or a struggling team like the Green Bay Packers. But it appears...
Zach Wilson Calls Out Refs Over Controversial Patriots-Jets Penalty
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Zach Wilson ultimately cost his team a chance at beating the Patriots on Sunday, but a questionable penalty certainly didn’t help. Near the end of the first half at MetLife Stadium, New England quarterback Mac Jones threw what would’ve been an 84-yard pick-six to New York cornerback Michael Carter. However, officials called a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty on defensive end John Franklin-Myers, thus negating the interception and giving the ball back to the Patriots.
Colts Fire Offensive Coordinator Five Days Before Patriots Matchup
One week after demoting their veteran quarterback, the Indianapolis Colts have cut ties with their offensive coordinator. The Colts, who are preparing for a Week 9 matchup with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, on Tuesday relieved OC Marcus Brady of his duties. Brady had been presiding over a...
NFL Rumors: Rams Made Massive Offer For Star Defender Before Deadline
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead couldn’t care less about the organization’s future draft capital, as shown in recent years with draft-heavy trades for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller along with supplemental deals for Sony Michel, Troy Hill and others. Another example of Snead’s willingness took place before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0