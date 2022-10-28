Funeral arrangements announced for Columbus pastor and Army veteran Roy Plummer
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Columbus pastor and Army veteran who died on Sunday, Oct. 23.Columbus Pastor, Army veteran and ‘and champion of the least of these’ Roy Plummer dies at 84
Roy Plummer was the founder and senior pastor of Faith Tabernacle Community Church. He passed away in his home at 84.
Services for Plummer can be found below:
Public Viewing at Faith Tabernacle Community Church
Wednesday, Nov. 2nd, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
1603 Floyd Road, Columbus, GA 31907
Homegoing Celebration at Columbus Civic Center
Thursday, Nov. 3rd, at 11 a.m.
400 4th Street, Columbus, GA 31901
Interment at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery
Thursday, Nov. 3rd, at 2 p.m.
553 AL-165, Fort Mitchell, AL 36856
Repast at Faith Tabernacle Community Church Multipurpose Building
Following the interment
1603 Floyd Road, Columbus, GA 31907
