Funeral arrangements announced for Columbus pastor and Army veteran Roy Plummer

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Columbus pastor and Army veteran who died on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Roy Plummer was the founder and senior pastor of Faith Tabernacle Community Church. He passed away in his home at 84.

Services for Plummer can be found below:

Public Viewing at Faith Tabernacle Community Church

Wednesday, Nov. 2nd, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1603 Floyd Road, Columbus, GA 31907

Homegoing Celebration at Columbus Civic Center

Thursday, Nov. 3rd, at 11 a.m.

400 4th Street, Columbus, GA 31901

Interment at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery

Thursday, Nov. 3rd, at 2 p.m.

553 AL-165, Fort Mitchell, AL 36856

Repast at Faith Tabernacle Community Church Multipurpose Building

Following the interment

1603 Floyd Road, Columbus, GA 31907

