JPI has reportedly filed plans for a $92 million development project with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The project, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is set to go up along Brewer Boulevard in south Fort Worth. At full build-out, the development will total over 529,000 square feet. The owner on the filing was listed as “JPI Companies,” and the owner’s address matches that of JPI’s Irving offices.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO