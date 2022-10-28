ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qualcomm scoops 90K-sq-ft in Alexandria Austin office

Two California heavyweights are growing in Austin. Qualcomm, the semiconductor and software giant, filed plans to outfit new offices at Parmer 4.1, a 188,000-square-foot development owned by Alexandria Real Estate Equities. The building is part of the 300-acre, master-planned Parmer community being developed by Karlin Real Estate, CBRE and Trammell Crow.
Austin weighs controversial zoning change

Austin— a city with an increasingly tight housing inventory— is looking at a major significant zoning change. With eager developers on one side and skeptical commissioners on the other, the potential change in the zoning code would allow housing to be built on land zoned for commercial use— possibly adding roughly 46,000 new homes to the market, according to a 2018 Planning Commission working group. A study cited by the Austin Business Journal found that more than 7,400 commercial parcels would be eligible to participate under the code change.
