An Alabama high school football team earned a spot in the playoffs after dealing with lots of adversity throughout the season. The Mobile Christian Leopards initially started the season with a 4-2 record, but the team had to forfeit all of its wins in late September, due to an ineligible player competing.
Seven football players from the Montgomery area have been selected to play in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game. The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced the rosters Tuesday morning. The game will take place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 at Hancock-Whitney Stadium in Mobile. It will feature two 37-member squads of the top seniors in the state. The Montgomery area players will compete for South team.
The Auburn Tigers are officially moving on from head football coach Bryan Harsin. Auburn University announces just moments ago that Bryan Harsin has been fired. It's a move that's been in the making for several weeks now. It's finally official. Harsin went just 9-12 during his ...
The calendar turns to the month of November which means we are just over a month away from the early signing period in mid-December. While there is still a month of football games left on the regular season slate, coaches and support staff are looking to make waves on the recruiting trail. Some classes need a few spots filled, while others have a lot of work to do in the coming months. With Nov. 1 now upon us, we look at the updated 2023 recruiting rankings in the SEC according to 247Sports composite team rankings. Alabama Crimson Tide Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Overall Ranking:...
