ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

A shed filled with dolls, a house adorned with mermaids and more in Austin’s Weird Homes Tour

By Sam Stark
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you find yourself with some free time Saturday, you may want to check out some residences keeping with Austin’s eccentric reputation.

The Weird Homes Tour allows people to observe the accommodations of local artists and collectors embellished to reflect their own unique sensibilities. There are seven homes on the tour this year on Oct. 29 and tickets are available for $40 .

The organizers of the event allowed KXAN to check out three of the seven homes before the day of the tour.

A Mermaid’s Oasis of Color

Filled with vibrant colors and murals of a mystical underwater landscape, this Zilker home may have you forgetting that Austin is hundreds of miles away from the ocean.

The artist behind the house is Lois Goodman. She’s been slowly decorating her home for the last 30 years.

“It started off with white walls,” she said with a laugh. “And then everything changed.”

Goodman hasn’t kept her creative pursuits to the confines of her property – parked in her driveway are decorated mermaid-ified cars too.

Throughout the home, are collections of salt and pepper shakers, goofy hats, comically-large sunglasses and matches.

There’s also a sink with a disco-like strobe light that may have you dancing while washing your hands.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RmJ4p_0iqcBmco00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26DVPE_0iqcBmco00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8Fcq_0iqcBmco00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34dWyO_0iqcBmco00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VRvCA_0iqcBmco00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K8S8R_0iqcBmco00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZUx2_0iqcBmco00
    Lois Goodman’s Zilker home, part of the 2022 Weird Homes Tour

Morningwood

Walking up to Carl McQueary’s north Austin home, at first glance you might not think there is anything weird about it. That is until you see the doll heads on poles in front of his side gate.

He named his place “Morningwood,” after the light that shines through his trees in the morning, he said.

Inside his home, there are large quantities of art McQueary has collected over the years. And there is a lot of it – one would struggle to find a spot in his home left bare.

Unsurprisingly, McQueary once collected art professionally as a curator.

“(My home) features art from the University of Texas  – University of Texas faculty and students. So there’s quite a bit of art to be seen,” he said.

“All of the artists I collect are dead… Except for one,” McQueary continued.

The spectacle does not stop inside. In his backyard, McQueary has what he calls his “Man hut” – a structure filled with collectibles and art that he has picked up over the years. The hut’s collection includes a piece of the Berlin wall and many porcelain dolls.

McQueary did take umbrage with the fact that his home might be considered weird. Conversely, he thinks homes with austere walls are the weird ones, he said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aM6yJ_0iqcBmco00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYKMz_0iqcBmco00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KIXvi_0iqcBmco00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04nbF5_0iqcBmco00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0CIg_0iqcBmco00
    Carl McQueary’s North Austin home, part of the 2022 Weird Homes Tour

The Earth Bag House

In the Guadalupe neighborhood is Bill Stone’s Earth Bag House.

Stone said it took two years to construct this 8-dome interconnected structure.

“The structure itself is just dirt and cement in a sandbag,” Stone said. “So I thought it would be fun to build.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccT4T_0iqcBmco00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQktj_0iqcBmco00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437P2u_0iqcBmco00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8vqp_0iqcBmco00
    Bill Stone’s Guadalupe home, part of the 2022 Weird Homes Tour

These structures are designed to keep it warm inside when it is cold outside and vice-versa. Stone purchased the design plan from an Iranian designer in Southern California.

The walls are two feet thick and have a skylight at the top.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasstandard.org

This Austin ghost tour guide is no stranger to supernatural experiences

“I think it’s very important to just understand what happened in these places that are haunted – just little tidbits of history that you learn when you go to these places,” says Gloria Mendoza. For Gloria Mendoza, a ghost tour guide based in Austin, Halloween isn’t the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Leander family creates huge Halloween decoration display for a good cause

LEANDER, Texas — The Stine family from Leander has been creating a haunted house at their home for the last 10 years. Mandi Stine is a mother of four and one of the brains behind the "Spooktacular" Halloween display. Her husband and kids also take part in the fun, and every Halloween, they draw more than 1,000 people to their home.
LEANDER, TX
CBS Austin

Two long time Austin business staples are closing their doors

For 38 years Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds helped keep Austin weird with its eccentric costumes. Now, they've decided to close their doors. They're not the only business shutting down. Earlier this year Adelbert's Brewery, a popular North Austin spot, announced they're closing, too. This Halloween is the last one...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Shop For The Holidays At Newly-Opened Bleu By TPG

Laura Pankonien, founder of interior design and construction firm The Pankonien Group, visited with Studio 512 about her newest venture: Bleu by TPG, a homewares and accessories store. Laura says, “After running The Pankonien Group for 15 years, I noticed a real lack of curated homewares stores in Austin, so...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

New Georgetown, TX Music Festival Name and Artist Line Up Announced

The name and artist line up for the newest music festival coming to Georgetown, Texas in 2023 has been announced!. “Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup,” the music festival wrote on Facebook. “Embrace the honky tonk spirit and dance your boots off with Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna, and many more dazzlin’ acts in the heart of Georgetown, Texas.⁣”
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
B93

Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas

In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
LEANDER, TX
KXAN

Food & Wine Festival On Nov. 20 At Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock, Texas has announced its Inaugural Food & Wine Festival. This culinary celebration will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20, and will feature fare from Kalahari’s signature restaurants as well as tastings from over 40 of Texas’ best wineries, distilleries, and craft breweries.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KXAN

KXAN

62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy