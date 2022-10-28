Oklahoma man accused of selling, possessing child pornography

MCALESTER, Okla. — Warning: this article contains information that some may find upsetting.

A Pittsburg County man has been arrested after deputies found child pornography inside his home.

Nathan Upton faces three charges, including aggravated possession of child pornography, manufacturing child pornography, and possession of a controlled, dangerous substance.

According to the affidavit, the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about Upton from the U.S. Secret Service. Deputies obtained a search warrant based on information from the Secret Service, who said Upton was selling child pornography.

Deputies with the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office and special agents with the Department of Homeland Security executed the warrant at Upton’s McAlester home on Oct. 20.

When officers grabbed Upton, he allegedly yelled, “momma, go unplug my equipment.” His mother, Cathy Upton, was in the home.

Officers found “anime books” in Upton’s room, which showed juveniles having sex with adults. Sex toys and bondage restraints were also found in the room.

A computer and other electronic devices were taken from the home.

There were also boxes filled with books containing the content in Upton’s home. Some of the boxes had prepaid shipping labels on them.

Upton is being held on a $5,000,000 bond.

