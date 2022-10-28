ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

abcnews4.com

Teenager shot in hand while walking along highway in Hollywood: CCSO

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies say a teenager was shot in the hand while walking along Highway 162 on Saturday. Deputies said the 17-year-old victim showed up to a fire station on Highway 174 around 8 p.m. From there, he was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for the non-life threatening injury.
HOLLYWOOD, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO investigating shooting near Storage Road in Hollywood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County detectives are investigating a Sunday night shooting near Storage Road that left a man seriously injured. Shortly after 10 p.m., the victim showed up at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley. He was then transported to MUSC to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds that were serious but not life-threating, according to authorities.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO and other agencies stand against trailer theft with ID event

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office, the National Insurance Crime Bureau, and partner law enforcement agencies are working together to recover stolen trailers. In 2021, Charleston County deputies took 71 reports of stolen trailers and only recovered 14. The recovery rate could increase if the trailers are...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies 35-year-old who died on a shipping boat

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, October 26th, the Berkeley County Coroner's Office was contacted in regard to a victim that was pronounced dead at the North Charleston South Carolina Ports Terminal. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Mr. Jayson Nieto. According to authorities, Mr. Nieto was...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Rivers Avenue back open after gas leak shuts down lanes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The roadway is back open, according to NCPD. All lanes on Rivers Avenue between Reynolds Avenue and Cherokee Street are closed to the public as crews work to fix a gas leak in the area, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Dominion...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Victim in Hampton Inn shooting identified by Berkeley County Coroner

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a shooting at the Summerville Hampton Inn. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Michael Britt of California. On Wednesday, Summerville PD responded to a shooting at the Hampton Inn. Britt was found at the...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

4 injured in West Ashley apartment shooting early Sunday morning

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say four people were injured after a shooting at Orleans Garden Apartments early Sunday morning. Police said two of the victims are believed to be juveniles, however, their exact ages have not been confirmed. Officers were dispatched to the apartments at 1900...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

1 person, 2 dogs exposed to rabid bat, raccoon in Charleston: DHEC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed that a bat found near Meeting Street and John Street in Charleston has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed to the bat and has been referred to their healthcare provider. Additionally, a...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

How to stay safe during Halloween night in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Halloween is officially here. While Monday night is supposed to be about picking up candy and having fun wearing costumes, the Charleston Police Department says they want to make sure Halloween is safe too. Some of the biggest measures Charleston Police are taking will be...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Creepy Carolina: The legend of Lavinia Fisher and the Old Charleston Jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Standing at 21 Magazine Street in Charleston is a building with storied dark history– the Old Charleston Jail. "Well, the Old City Jail was first built in 1802. The first inmates started coming in in 1803, and it actually stood as a district jail or a county jail here in Charleston for 137 years. It didn't close its doors until 1939," said Bulldog Tours tour guide manager Andrew Kuhn.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Voters split on future of Rifle Range Road Park

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The future of Rifle Range Road between Six Mile and Hamlin roads hangs in the balance. Next week, people living in Mount Pleasant will decide if they want to raise property taxes in order to turn a decade-long plan to construct a recreational complex into reality.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry Rising Above Violence Team holds open house to introduce their mission

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Employees of Lowcountry Rising Above Violence, Charleston's new community violence prevention and intervention program hosted an open house to introduce themselves and the services they offer earlier tonight. The program is staffed by employees of Youth Advocate Programs Inc, through a partnership with MUSC....
CHARLESTON, SC

