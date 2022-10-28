Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting on N. Atlantic Avenue in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin on Tuesday identified the man killed in a shooting in North Charleston early Monday morning as 46-year-old Ray Brown. According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to N. Atlantic Avenue near Leland Street at around...
abcnews4.com
Teenager shot in hand while walking along highway in Hollywood: CCSO
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies say a teenager was shot in the hand while walking along Highway 162 on Saturday. Deputies said the 17-year-old victim showed up to a fire station on Highway 174 around 8 p.m. From there, he was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for the non-life threatening injury.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 22-year-old who died in traffic accident on College Park Road
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, the victim in the traffic accident on College Park Road was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office. The victim was identified as Codrick Bass a 22-year-old of Summerville. On Saturday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision...
abcnews4.com
CCSO investigating shooting near Storage Road in Hollywood
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County detectives are investigating a Sunday night shooting near Storage Road that left a man seriously injured. Shortly after 10 p.m., the victim showed up at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley. He was then transported to MUSC to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds that were serious but not life-threating, according to authorities.
abcnews4.com
CCSO and other agencies stand against trailer theft with ID event
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office, the National Insurance Crime Bureau, and partner law enforcement agencies are working together to recover stolen trailers. In 2021, Charleston County deputies took 71 reports of stolen trailers and only recovered 14. The recovery rate could increase if the trailers are...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 35-year-old who died on a shipping boat
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, October 26th, the Berkeley County Coroner's Office was contacted in regard to a victim that was pronounced dead at the North Charleston South Carolina Ports Terminal. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Mr. Jayson Nieto. According to authorities, Mr. Nieto was...
abcnews4.com
Charges upgraded to murder for suspect in deadly westside Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect initially charged as an accessory to a murder that took place in the westside of Charleston one week ago is now facing murder charges, Charleston Police Department announced on Monday. Tyreece Smith, 32, was arrested on Friday and charged as an accessory in...
abcnews4.com
Rivers Avenue back open after gas leak shuts down lanes
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The roadway is back open, according to NCPD. All lanes on Rivers Avenue between Reynolds Avenue and Cherokee Street are closed to the public as crews work to fix a gas leak in the area, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Dominion...
abcnews4.com
Victim in Hampton Inn shooting identified by Berkeley County Coroner
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a shooting at the Summerville Hampton Inn. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Michael Britt of California. On Wednesday, Summerville PD responded to a shooting at the Hampton Inn. Britt was found at the...
abcnews4.com
4 injured in West Ashley apartment shooting early Sunday morning
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say four people were injured after a shooting at Orleans Garden Apartments early Sunday morning. Police said two of the victims are believed to be juveniles, however, their exact ages have not been confirmed. Officers were dispatched to the apartments at 1900...
abcnews4.com
Caught on camera: Man breaks through glass door, burglarizes Summerville store
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville business owner is picking up the pieces after an early-morning burglary at his store on the Charleston and Dorchester County line. Brandon Askins owns Cross County General Rental on Highway 78. He says an unidentified suspect broke into the business early Monday morning to steal items.
abcnews4.com
New Parker's gas station proposed for Sam Rittenberg, Ashley River Road intersection
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new convenience store and gas station may be in the works for a busy West Ashley intersection. Parker's Kitchen submitted a proposal to the City of Charleston Design Review Board last Wednesday for a new location at 1776 Ashley River Rd. at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.
abcnews4.com
'It changed our lives forever': 8-year-old almost hit by car for second time
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant mother is pleading for change. It comes after history nearly repeated itself two weeks ago when her son narrowly escaped getting hit by a car while riding his bike home from school. “I will never live in a world anymore where...
abcnews4.com
1 person, 2 dogs exposed to rabid bat, raccoon in Charleston: DHEC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed that a bat found near Meeting Street and John Street in Charleston has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed to the bat and has been referred to their healthcare provider. Additionally, a...
abcnews4.com
City of Charleston says "barnacle" parking enforcement program is a success so far
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been six months since the City of Charleston started using barnacles to get people to pay excessive unpaid parking fees. The city says so far; the pilot program has been successful. "The program is going great. We have deployed and released 120 barnacles in...
abcnews4.com
How to stay safe during Halloween night in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Halloween is officially here. While Monday night is supposed to be about picking up candy and having fun wearing costumes, the Charleston Police Department says they want to make sure Halloween is safe too. Some of the biggest measures Charleston Police are taking will be...
abcnews4.com
Creepy Carolina: The legend of Lavinia Fisher and the Old Charleston Jail
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Standing at 21 Magazine Street in Charleston is a building with storied dark history– the Old Charleston Jail. "Well, the Old City Jail was first built in 1802. The first inmates started coming in in 1803, and it actually stood as a district jail or a county jail here in Charleston for 137 years. It didn't close its doors until 1939," said Bulldog Tours tour guide manager Andrew Kuhn.
abcnews4.com
Voters split on future of Rifle Range Road Park
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The future of Rifle Range Road between Six Mile and Hamlin roads hangs in the balance. Next week, people living in Mount Pleasant will decide if they want to raise property taxes in order to turn a decade-long plan to construct a recreational complex into reality.
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry Rising Above Violence Team holds open house to introduce their mission
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Employees of Lowcountry Rising Above Violence, Charleston's new community violence prevention and intervention program hosted an open house to introduce themselves and the services they offer earlier tonight. The program is staffed by employees of Youth Advocate Programs Inc, through a partnership with MUSC....
Comments / 0