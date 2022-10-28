Read full article on original website
Free Radicles: A New Model for Democratizing Clinical Trials
For every common ailment, there's a wellness product that claims to offer a miracle cure. But which of these products are actually effective? That's what Newsweek Expert Forum member Dr. Jeff Chen plans to find out.
83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
Clinical Reasoning Tool Proves Better Than Symptom Checkers, Study Shows
– Kahun, an evidence-based clinical reasoning tool for physicians, announces the publication in the International Journal of Medical Informatics (IJMI) of a first-of-its-kind study assessing the data-gathering function of currently available chatbot symptom-checkers. Out of eight symptom-checkers—K Health, Babylon, ADA, Buoy, Kahun, Mediktor, Symptomae, and Your.MD. – Kahun demonstrated...
Ars Technica
Biotechnology is creating ethical worries—and we’ve been here before
Matthew Cobb is a zoologist and author whose background is in insect genetics and the history of science. Over the past decade or so, as CRISPR was discovered and applied to genetic remodeling, he started to get concerned—afraid, actually—about three potential applications of the technology. He’s in good company: Jennifer Doudna, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2020 for discovering and harnessing CRISPR, is afraid of the same things. So he decided to delve into these topics, and As Gods: A Moral History of the Genetic Age is the result.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
#12 – Unleashing the power of digital health – Daniel Kraft – Digital.Health
#12 – Unleashing the power of digital health – Daniel Kraft – Digital.Health. Daniel Kraft is a surprising and admirable figure in the digital health landscape. Originally trained as a physician in internal medicine and pediatrics, he then distinguished himself by his research work focusing on regenerative medicine, while at the same time initiating several entrepreneurial projects in the medtech space. RegenMed Systems is one of them, a company that he founded and which led him to create a new type of medical device to facilitate bone marrow harvest procedures. IntelliMedicine is another one, where he aims to create a system enabling patients to 3D print their own medication at home, avoiding the intake of multiple pills on a daily basis. Aside from his own entrepreneurial endeavours, he advises several Fortune-50 and digital health-related startups, and is on the board of Healthy.io.
endpts.com
#CPHI22: A look back at the biggest manufacturing projects in 2022
Throughout the year, projects all over the globe have been breaking ground or have been completed. Some have been expansions, and some are new projects, but these facilities have been indicative of the continued growth of the manufacturing industry despite the surrounding global challenges. Here is a look at some...
nextbigfuture.com
State of AI 2022
The State of AI 2022 report was released a few days ago. * Deep Mind, Open AI and Google (neural net transformers team) are source of over two dozen AI startups. * Almost $3 trillion in enterprise value for companies (private and public) using or creating a lot of Saas AI.
Michael Aldridge, Seasoned Biotech Executive, Appointed CEO of Focal Medical
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Focal Medical, Inc. (formerly Advanced Chemotherapy Technologies, Inc.), a privately held, biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic products based on its innovative local drug delivery technology platform, today announced the appointment of Michael Aldridge as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Michael joins Focal Medical with more than 25 years of experience in the biopharma industry. He succeeds Tony Voiers, who assumes the role of Chief Operating Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006248/en/ Focal Medical appoints Michael Aldridge CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Poor Data Quality is the Bane of Machine Learning Models
Whether it is Alexa answering a question or Elon preaching self-driving cars, business leaders see exciting machine learning use cases everywhere they look. The hype around artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is staggering. So much of the mainstream discussion centers around these exciting applications, but they often leave out the inputs and processes required to build these systems.
technologynetworks.com
Cell and Gene Therapy: Current Challenges and the Benefits of Automation
Cell and gene therapy is a field of personalized medicine, driving the innovation of medicine and revolutionizing the way we treat disease. Gene therapies use DNA or other genetic material to edit a patient's cells to treat inherited or acquired diseases, and cell therapies involve the transfer of whole cells into a patient which replace those affected by disease.
marktechpost.com
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Applications in Aviation Sector
Over the next few years, AI is projected to bring several breakthroughs in the aerospace industry by cutting costs, shortening design processes, eliminating duplication, experimenting, augmentation, support, production, and upgrading things. AI developments might help the aviation and aerospace sectors to enhance their production methods. The aerospace industry, however, has limited adoption of AI approaches, primarily due to a lack of access to high-quality data, a preference for simple models over complex models, and a need for more competent staff and partners to execute it effectively. However, the proper partner might make AI a revolutionary innovation that impacts aerospace companies’ productivity, effectiveness, development, and speed. The aviation sector uses machine learning, computer vision, robotics, and natural language processing to benefit from AI. Predictive maintenance, pattern recognition, auto-scheduling, targeted advertising, and an analysis of client feedback are some of the key advantages. Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is greatly enhancing flight operations and having a significant impact on the commercial aviation sector. The top airline businesses worldwide are adopting AI and other cutting-edge technologies to provide individualized services and improve customer experience. At the airport, self-service kiosks automate procedures and security checks. Moreover, these can be categorized as just the tip of the iceberg, there are several other applications that have been highlighted below:
daystech.org
Applied AI: The Critical Importance of Recommender Engines and Smart Avatars
Applied AI: The Critical Importance of Recommender Engines and Smart Avatars. Recommender engines are good techniques that study present and potential clients and supply suggestions based mostly on what the system learns. Simultaneously, the metaverse is being positioned as the subsequent iteration of the online — the 3D net — promising net interfaces which are much less information-focused and extra humanlike. The interplay will likely be centered on speaking with the consumer, not simply presenting them with monolithic quantities of data.
Inspur Information AI Team Sets the Best Performance in Object Detection in nuScenes Autonomous Driving Dataset
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, participated in the latest evaluation of the globally recognized autonomous driving dataset from nuScenes. The Inspur Information AI team won first place in the vision track of the 3D detection task (nuScenes Detection task), raising the key indicator nuScenes Detection Score (NDS) to 62.4%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005679/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
thebossmagazine.com
Reinventing Logistics Through Technology
Fusion Logistics blends cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric focus to make inroads in the LTL space. Sometimes you have to move backward to move forward. That’s not a Zen koan – it’s a practical lesson in technology adoption from one of the fastest moving leaders in logistics, Fusion Transport. The New Jersey-based firm is disrupting the less-than-truckload (LTL) niche with a unique approach that synthesizes shipping, storage, and supply chains through smart data management, best-of-breed 3PL tech, and a bit of "backward" thinking.
Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
It’s hard to believe that the da Vinci Surgical System developed by Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is turning 22 years old since its U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in 2000. A two-decade-old piece of robotic technology would be deemed a legacy product in the tech world, but the da Vinci installs are still robust rising 13% to 7,364 systems performing over 10 million procedures throughout 69 countries in the past year. The stock fell to a pandemic low of $120.17 as hospitals put surgery procedures on the back burner to free up operating and emergency rooms for COVID-19 patients. This impacted other medical device makers as well like Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX), Abbott Labs (NYSE: ABT), Stryker (NYSE: SYK), Becton Dickinson (NYSE: BDX), and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT). The spread of COVID vaccinations and boosters have enabled economies to re-open and hospitals to resume surgeries again, driving shares of Intuitive Surgical towards a double top just under $370 by December 2021. While healthcare is a defensive sector during bear markets, medical devices have still been hit by the overall market declines.
endpts.com
Under hub-and-spoke biotech, serial founders launch new startup hoping to make gene therapies for the eye
In late July, Sangamo’s former R&D chief Adrian Woolfson, who left the biotech when it split its R&D, launched his own gene therapy outfit. Replay’s primary platform was an HSV vector which, as a hub-and-spoke biotech, it said it was building four different companies around. Now, the first...
US News and World Report
Webinar: Inside the U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals: A Quality Reporting Dialogue
This year, a measure of equity, diversity and inclusion was introduced in the Best Children's Hospitals methodology, the role of expert opinion was reduced in favor of objective measures, and adjustments to measure definitions were made to address the pandemic's impact on pediatric hospitals. In this interactive session, U.S. News and RTI staff will provide children's hospitals leaders and other attendees with a preview of the 2023 Pediatric Hospital Survey cycle. Attendees will have opportunities to provide feedback and pose questions to the Best Children's Hospitals project team.
KevinMD.com
The evolving role of physicians in health care
Health care has changed dramatically in the last decades, from the introduction of electronic medical records to the COVID-19 pandemic serving as a catalyst for telehealth and virtual care options to the increased familiarity with digital therapeutics, etc. Just as the industry has transformed over time, the physician’s role has similarly evolved.
We're Not Using AI to Its Fullest Human Potential
Despite remarkable advances in AI, it is not yet making major scientific breakthroughs. That's because we need to change our approach
US Air Force and MIT commission a lead AI pilot for their innovative project
The project, known as DAF-MIT AI Accelerator, selected a pilot out of over 1,400 applicants.
