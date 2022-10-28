ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Comments / 3

eastidahonews.com

Woman buying costume at Utah man’s house escapes kidnapping Monday

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A woman who went to a Provo home to purchase an item for a Halloween costume says she had to fight for her life after the seller allegedly tried to abduct her, according to police. Following the encounter, Matthew Henry Swann, 39, of Provo, was...
PROVO, UT
105.5 The Fan

Utah Woman Attacked After Facebook Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong

When one finds oneself looking for a last-minute Halloween costume, options can be limited. Do you go to the big box store and buy some wrinkled mess in a plastic bag? Do you roll the dice at Goodwill and hope to find something passable? Or do you turn to the dark side of the internet and risk using...Facebook Marketplace?
PROVO, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah teen recounts attempted kidnapping at corn maze

LEHI, Utah (KSL TV) — A Lehi teen is sharing the terrifying moments she said a man tried to grab her outside a corn maze Saturday night. As trick-or-treat excitement kicked in Monday evening at the Gallagher home in Lehi, several costumed kids ran outside screaming and ready to get candy.
LEHI, UT
eastidahonews.com

Jury selection underway for man accused of murder in Idaho Falls parking lot

IDAHO FALLS — Jury selection was underway Monday morning in the trial for a man accused of second-degree murder after a body was found behind a local gym. Jake Eilander, 37, is scheduled for a two-week trial with District Judge Stevan Thompson. Jury selection is expected to last several hours before opening statements from the prosecution and defense teams.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Trial begins for local man accused in shooting death behind Planet Fitness

IDAHO FALLS – The trial for an Idaho Falls man accused of second-degree murder began Tuesday. Jake Eilander, 37, appeared clean-shaven, as opposed to his thick-bearded mugshot, during his first day of trial. He was indicted on charges of second-degree murder on June 17, after the alleged shooting death of 44-year-old Ulysses Rangel behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls on March 30.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

Man reportedly escapes Morgan County police on horseback

MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing several charges after he reportedly escaped police on horseback Sunday night. Andrew Pentz, 40, is facing one count of Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor), one count of Intoxication (Class C Misdemeanor), one count of Interference with an Arresting Officer (Class B Misdemeanor), two counts of Failure to […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Opening statements begin Tuesday in murder case after jury is picked

IDAHO FALLS — After spending hours in the morning and part of the afternoon, a jury has been selected in the trial of a man accused of murder. Jake Eilander, 37, was present during the jury selection process in a Bonneville County courtroom Monday. Eilander is scheduled for a two-week trial with District Judge Stevan Thompson.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Police investigating after political billboard is vandalized with threatening graffiti

POCATELLO — A political billboard in Pocatello has been vandalized with threatening graffiti. The billboard, advertising State Representative Dustin Manwaring’s re-election campaign, includes a picture of the candidate with the words “re-elect Manwaring” printed in large lettering. Sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning, the word “kill” was spray-painted onto the billboard with “re-elect” crudely crossed out. What appears to be a coat-hanger was also spray-painted near the neck of the representative’s photo.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello man gets probation for attempting to strike an officer

POCATELLO — A man who was tased and arrested after he attempted to punch an officer has been sentenced to probation. Michael James Archer, 27, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of battery on an officer. As part of a plea agreement, two misdemeanor counts of possessing a legend drug without a prescription were dismissed by the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.
POCATELLO, ID
kmvt

2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, October 31st, on US30, just west of Lava Hot Springs. A 60-year-old male, from Hansen, and a 58-year-old passenger, also from Hansen, were driving eastbound on US30 in 2008...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
eastidahonews.com

2 killed, including juvenile, in crash near Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US Highway 30 at milepost 370, just west of Lava Hot Springs. A 60-year-old male from Hansen and a 58-year-old passenger, also from Hansen, were driving eastbound on...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
utahstories.com

Jay’s Journal, Fake or True? Utah Teenager Experimenting with Drugs and Satanism Commits Suicide

Jay’s Journal, written by “Anonymous,” and “edited” by Dr. Beatrice Sparks, is a book published in 1978, about a Utah County teenager who experimented with drugs and Satanism. Eventually, he becomes possessed by a demon called Raul, and subsequently takes his own life. The book became a tool many Utah County parents used to scare their sons and daughters away from occult and Satanic horse-play, and is a product of “Satanic Panic.”
UTAH COUNTY, UT

