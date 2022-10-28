Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Utah family asks for help identifying suspects in unsolved murder from 2021
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of a man who was killed in 2021 was joined by a private investigator to provide updates in the unsolved case. Joseph Salas, 49, was discovered dead in the Jordan River of Salt Lake City in June 2021. A private investigator for...
Woman buying hat reportedly escapes kidnapping in Provo
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on Monday, Oct. 31, for allegedly kidnapping a woman who went to his house to buy a hat for a costume.
Family releases footage of suspects possibly connected to killing of Joe Salas
New information is being released regarding the death of Joe Salas, whose body was found in the Jordan River on June 9, 2021.
eastidahonews.com
Woman buying costume at Utah man’s house escapes kidnapping Monday
PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A woman who went to a Provo home to purchase an item for a Halloween costume says she had to fight for her life after the seller allegedly tried to abduct her, according to police. Following the encounter, Matthew Henry Swann, 39, of Provo, was...
Utah Woman Attacked After Facebook Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong
When one finds oneself looking for a last-minute Halloween costume, options can be limited. Do you go to the big box store and buy some wrinkled mess in a plastic bag? Do you roll the dice at Goodwill and hope to find something passable? Or do you turn to the dark side of the internet and risk using...Facebook Marketplace?
eastidahonews.com
Utah teen recounts attempted kidnapping at corn maze
LEHI, Utah (KSL TV) — A Lehi teen is sharing the terrifying moments she said a man tried to grab her outside a corn maze Saturday night. As trick-or-treat excitement kicked in Monday evening at the Gallagher home in Lehi, several costumed kids ran outside screaming and ready to get candy.
eastidahonews.com
Jury selection underway for man accused of murder in Idaho Falls parking lot
IDAHO FALLS — Jury selection was underway Monday morning in the trial for a man accused of second-degree murder after a body was found behind a local gym. Jake Eilander, 37, is scheduled for a two-week trial with District Judge Stevan Thompson. Jury selection is expected to last several hours before opening statements from the prosecution and defense teams.
eastidahonews.com
Trial begins for local man accused in shooting death behind Planet Fitness
IDAHO FALLS – The trial for an Idaho Falls man accused of second-degree murder began Tuesday. Jake Eilander, 37, appeared clean-shaven, as opposed to his thick-bearded mugshot, during his first day of trial. He was indicted on charges of second-degree murder on June 17, after the alleged shooting death of 44-year-old Ulysses Rangel behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls on March 30.
eastidahonews.com
What the grandfather of a Delphi murder victim told East Idaho News 6 months ago
IDAHO FALLS — Sitting at a table in a large conference room six months ago, Mike Patty told EastIdahoNews.com he was confident police would find the person who killed his granddaughter. Patty spoke with me during CrimeCon in Las Vegas. He and his family were there to talk about...
Man reportedly escapes Morgan County police on horseback
MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing several charges after he reportedly escaped police on horseback Sunday night. Andrew Pentz, 40, is facing one count of Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor), one count of Intoxication (Class C Misdemeanor), one count of Interference with an Arresting Officer (Class B Misdemeanor), two counts of Failure to […]
eastidahonews.com
Opening statements begin Tuesday in murder case after jury is picked
IDAHO FALLS — After spending hours in the morning and part of the afternoon, a jury has been selected in the trial of a man accused of murder. Jake Eilander, 37, was present during the jury selection process in a Bonneville County courtroom Monday. Eilander is scheduled for a two-week trial with District Judge Stevan Thompson.
eastidahonews.com
Police investigating after political billboard is vandalized with threatening graffiti
POCATELLO — A political billboard in Pocatello has been vandalized with threatening graffiti. The billboard, advertising State Representative Dustin Manwaring’s re-election campaign, includes a picture of the candidate with the words “re-elect Manwaring” printed in large lettering. Sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning, the word “kill” was spray-painted onto the billboard with “re-elect” crudely crossed out. What appears to be a coat-hanger was also spray-painted near the neck of the representative’s photo.
KSLTV
Utah family pleads drivers to pay attention after son was fatally hit
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family has a plea for drivers to slow down and pay attention. Dan Long and Clark Monk’s 9-year-old son was killed on July 6 by a distracted driver. This is their first Halloween without him. “He loved to dress up, he...
kjzz.com
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man gets probation for attempting to strike an officer
POCATELLO — A man who was tased and arrested after he attempted to punch an officer has been sentenced to probation. Michael James Archer, 27, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of battery on an officer. As part of a plea agreement, two misdemeanor counts of possessing a legend drug without a prescription were dismissed by the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.
eastidahonews.com
Shoshone-Bannock teen’s passion is to make sure the past is not forgotten
FORT HALL (Idaho Ed News) — The late Agnes Lavatta rarely spoke about her time at the Fort Hall Boarding School. Her silence and anxious handwringing when the topic came up said plenty. Today, a chimney and a few dilapidated buildings with boarded windows are all that remains on...
kmvt
2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, October 31st, on US30, just west of Lava Hot Springs. A 60-year-old male, from Hansen, and a 58-year-old passenger, also from Hansen, were driving eastbound on US30 in 2008...
Identities released of 2 killed in crash near Lava Hot Springs
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US 30 at milepost 370 just west of Lava Hot Springs. The post Identities released of 2 killed in crash near Lava Hot Springs appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
2 killed, including juvenile, in crash near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US Highway 30 at milepost 370, just west of Lava Hot Springs. A 60-year-old male from Hansen and a 58-year-old passenger, also from Hansen, were driving eastbound on...
utahstories.com
Jay’s Journal, Fake or True? Utah Teenager Experimenting with Drugs and Satanism Commits Suicide
Jay’s Journal, written by “Anonymous,” and “edited” by Dr. Beatrice Sparks, is a book published in 1978, about a Utah County teenager who experimented with drugs and Satanism. Eventually, he becomes possessed by a demon called Raul, and subsequently takes his own life. The book became a tool many Utah County parents used to scare their sons and daughters away from occult and Satanic horse-play, and is a product of “Satanic Panic.”
