ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Officials identify man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 45-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Friday has been identified. Antwand Hendricks died in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street after he was shot multiple times, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2 men charged in Labor Day homicide in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting in Newburg back in September. Justin Kirk, 20, and Gregory Tolbert, 19, have been charged with murder in the shooting which occurred in the 1200 block of Dahl Road on Sept. 5, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

2 Bloomington teens face charges after house party stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two 17-year-olds from Bloomington have been detained after a house party on Saturday ended with one of the guests kicking in a door while wielding a knife and stabbing someone on the arm. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of N Dunn Street at approximately […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Timothy Presser, 43, of Bloomington, was arrested on counts of Petition to Revoke and Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $10,000. Glendell Goodman JR., 54, of Washington, was arrested for Residential Entry and Intimidation. Bond was set at $5,000. Steven Kirby, 25, of Washington, was arrested on a count...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
quicksie983.com

Fatal Crash in Meade County

A fatal collision took place last week in Meade County. Last Thursday, Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision on Kentucky 79 near Kentucky 313 in Brandenburg. Preliminary investigation indicates, a vehicle operated by 39-year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on Kentucky 79, when for unknown reasons Sowder’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a vehicle operated by 49-year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle left the roadway and overturned, she was pronounced dead on the scene. A 4-year-old passenger was transported to Kosair Children’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD resumes dispatch response to crashes, burglaries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have modified their dispatch response and will once again be responding to crashes and burglary alarms. LMPD confirmed the update to service response was issued on Oct. 31, more than two years after changes were made to dispatching due to the pandemic. Back...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane. When officers arrived on scene they located an adult...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: In Crawford County, DNA solves rape cold case

CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) says days ago officials arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996. ISP says in September 2019, a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) hit connected Daffron to the rape. Police say the CODIS system is a database maintained by the FBI that allows state […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

Jasper Fight Lands One in Jail

Jasper- The Jasper Police Department responded to a fight late Saturday. Jasper Police officers say the domestic dispute call came around 8:00 pm, where they say 26-year-old Haley Hayes of Cannelton got into a fight with other individuals. Officers report Hayes struck and strangled the other individuals during the altercation.
JASPER, IN
Wave 3

Kevin Harned goes trick-or-treating - 6:00 (Part 2)

Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. People living in West Louisville will learn about the progress in planning, results from those surveys, and how public input is being used to build the new hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. The jackpot tonight...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy