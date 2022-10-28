Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Breonna Taylor’s mom sponsors fundraiser opposing judge who signed warrant on daughter’s apartment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the past two and a half years, Tamika Palmer vowed to fight for her daughter Breonna Taylor. That fight took her to the streets of Louisville, the state capitol in Frankfort, and eventually to Washington D.C. On Tuesday night, Palmer continued her fight in the...
Wave 3
Suspect in Shively carjacking killed in New Albany crash; ISP investigating
Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 13. Updated: 3 hours ago. District 13 in the South End of the Louisville Metro includes...
Wave 3
Officials identify man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 45-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Friday has been identified. Antwand Hendricks died in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street after he was shot multiple times, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police...
wdrb.com
Family says suspect in Delphi murders printed off photos for girls' funeral
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After five years, police made an arrest on Monday in the killing of two teens from Delphi. The announcement of Richard Allen's arrest stirred up a lot of emotions for the families of the girls and the Delphi community. This is what the families have been...
Wave 3
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
Wave 3
2 men charged in Labor Day homicide in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting in Newburg back in September. Justin Kirk, 20, and Gregory Tolbert, 19, have been charged with murder in the shooting which occurred in the 1200 block of Dahl Road on Sept. 5, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed.
Wave 3
Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run at Poplar Level Road and I-264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run on Monday night that killed a woman who was crossing the road. Chelsea Moore was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death or serious injury on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
2 Bloomington teens face charges after house party stabbing
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two 17-year-olds from Bloomington have been detained after a house party on Saturday ended with one of the guests kicking in a door while wielding a knife and stabbing someone on the arm. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of N Dunn Street at approximately […]
WLKY.com
Mother of 20-year-old found dead days after car crash still searching for answers and accountability
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angela Haley said Tuesday it's been difficult these several months without her son. "He did so many things in his short little life and everybody knew him as somebody who would help them," Haley said. It is why she says she still struggles with feeling like...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Timothy Presser, 43, of Bloomington, was arrested on counts of Petition to Revoke and Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $10,000. Glendell Goodman JR., 54, of Washington, was arrested for Residential Entry and Intimidation. Bond was set at $5,000. Steven Kirby, 25, of Washington, was arrested on a count...
quicksie983.com
Fatal Crash in Meade County
A fatal collision took place last week in Meade County. Last Thursday, Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision on Kentucky 79 near Kentucky 313 in Brandenburg. Preliminary investigation indicates, a vehicle operated by 39-year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on Kentucky 79, when for unknown reasons Sowder’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a vehicle operated by 49-year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle left the roadway and overturned, she was pronounced dead on the scene. A 4-year-old passenger was transported to Kosair Children’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.
Wave 3
LMPD resumes dispatch response to crashes, burglaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have modified their dispatch response and will once again be responding to crashes and burglary alarms. LMPD confirmed the update to service response was issued on Oct. 31, more than two years after changes were made to dispatching due to the pandemic. Back...
WLKY.com
Friends of Louisville hit-and-run victim beg driver to come forward: ‘She didn’t deserve that’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Louisville Metro Police Department investigates a deadly hit-and-run crash, the victim’s friends encourage the driver to turn themselves in. Megan Slone, 33, was identified as the woman who was struck Monday night at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and the Watterson Expressway. Police...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane. When officers arrived on scene they located an adult...
ISP: In Crawford County, DNA solves rape cold case
CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) says days ago officials arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996. ISP says in September 2019, a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) hit connected Daffron to the rape. Police say the CODIS system is a database maintained by the FBI that allows state […]
witzamfm.com
Jasper Fight Lands One in Jail
Jasper- The Jasper Police Department responded to a fight late Saturday. Jasper Police officers say the domestic dispute call came around 8:00 pm, where they say 26-year-old Haley Hayes of Cannelton got into a fight with other individuals. Officers report Hayes struck and strangled the other individuals during the altercation.
WLKY.com
LMPD has cleared the scene in NuLu where police, SWAT unit had closed off streets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have now clear the scene in NuLu where police had shut down a portion of street around Main and Clay Streets along with a SWAT presence. Officers spent several hours at the scene after being alerted to a potential domestic situation at a...
Wave 3
Kevin Harned goes trick-or-treating - 6:00 (Part 2)
Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. People living in West Louisville will learn about the progress in planning, results from those surveys, and how public input is being used to build the new hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. The jackpot tonight...
Wave 3
LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
