DPS trooper strikes deal with DA's office

Holly Thomas, one of two Department of Public Safety troopers arrested last February, has agreed to participate in a pretrial diversion program.

As KRIS 6 News previously reported, Thomas was charged with one count of unlawful restraint and three counts of official oppression.

Her attorney, Eric Perkins said she agreed to the deal because it allows her to maintain her innocence.

"That's the only way we agreed to it, would be no admission of guilt, because she wouldn't have done it if it had involved any admission of guilt," Perkins said. "She still insists she broke no law. So the pretrial diversion agreement is a guaranteed way of her having some control over the outcome, which would be a dismissal of the case and with her obvious ability to have both the arrest and the case itself expunged."

Perkins said Thomas has been reinstated to duty at DPS and part of the agreement includes job retraining.

Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez appointed a special prosecutor to the case in August , shortly after District Court Judge Sandra Watts ruled the DA's office could stay on the case.

The case of Marco Everett, the second trooper arrested, is pending.

