thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Ryan Fitzpatrick News
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't afraid to be brutally honest about the current state of the league. He made that clear during an Amazon conference call this week. When talking about Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's struggles, Fitzpatrick said it was a "red flag" that he needed his personal quarterback...
Erin Andrews Explains Why She Has A Problem With Certain Head Coach
Stop running so fast at halftime, Kyle Shanahan. NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews described her problem with the San Francisco 49ers head coach during a recent episode of her podcast, "Calm Down With Erin and Charissa." Andrews explained that Shanahan runs so fast during their halftime interviews, she's unable to...
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
NFL Fans Calling for Terry Bradshaw to Retire
Once again, NFL fans are calling for long-time FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw to retire. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend and current analyst caught a lot of heat on social media during Week 8 of the season. Specifically, fans are frustrated with Bradshaw’s commentary during the rapid-fire recaps the network produces throughout...
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over Arizona
If the Packers lose to the Bills Sunday night, they'll be four losses behind the Vikings in the NFC North.
Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer
The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
Cooper Kupp Injury Details Revealed On Monday Afternoon
Rams' head coach Sean McVay was reportedly "kicking himself" for putting Cooper Kupp into the game Sunday while down by three scores late in the fourth quarter against San Francisco. Kupp, who suffered an ankle sprain in the final minutes of Los Angeles' 31-14 loss to the 49ers yesterday, ...
Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels
In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
NFL Coach Has 'Lengthy' Meeting With Owner Following Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-5 on the season with today's 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. It has been a nightmare first two months of the year for the Raiders, who entered the season coming off a playoff berth with expectations of contending in the AFC. Josh McDaniels was hired to engineer that leap into the upper tier of the league.
Alvin Kamara Trade to Eagles? Rumor Would One-Up Cowboys Again
The Dallas Cowboys made a move. Then the Philadelphia Eagles put themselves back in the national headlines after their blockbuster trade acquiring Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn. Is Philly about to do it again?
NFL Winners and Losers: Raiders can't be feeling good about their Josh McDaniels hire
Over the first two months of the NFL season, no coach has gotten ripped more than Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos. Not even Matt Rhule, and the Carolina Panthers already fired him. Well, let's take a look at the bottom of the AFC West standings after Week 8, shall...
numberfire.com
Mark Ingram (knee) won't return in Week 8 for Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Ingram suffered a knee injury in the first half of this blowout affair. Early in the third quarter, the team has ruled the veteran out of action for the rest of the afternoon. Dwayne Washington will see more work with Ingram sidelined.
Surprise Rams Rival Could Be In on Signing Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. is the hottest free agent right now and the 49ers might be trying to steal him away from the Rams says Adam Schefter. The post Surprise Rams Rival Could Be In on Signing Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones
On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: 49ers, Seahawks surge as NFC contenders; Raiders, Steelers flirt with worst for Week 9
There has been some significant separation of power happening in the NFL in a wild 2022 season. A few powerhouses have continued their march toward strong playoff positions toward getting to Super Bowl 57. Behind the still undefeated NFC team and the clear-cut favorite AFC team, there are some surprise...
How much cap space do the New York Giants project to have in 2023?
The New York Giants are listed as potential buyers ahead of the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline. The deadline takes place tomorrow afternoon (November 2). General manager Joe Schoen could look to make a deal to bolster the Giants’ roster for the second half of the season after an impressive 6-2 start. But the Giants’ salary cap situation might get in the way as the team builds toward a brighter long-term future.
numberfire.com
Steelers sending Chase Claypool to Bears for 2nd-round pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Claypool should immediately compete for the Bears' No. 2 receiver job behind Darnell Mooney, meaning fewer targets for the likes of Cole Kmet, Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown, N'Keal Harry, and Velus Jones. The acquisition should also be a boost for Justin Fields and the offense as a whole. Claypool's departure from the Steelers leaves rookie George Pickens as the clear starter opposite Diontae Johnson. There will also be more targets available for Pat Freiermuth.
