ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Ryan Fitzpatrick News

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't afraid to be brutally honest about the current state of the league. He made that clear during an Amazon conference call this week. When talking about Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's struggles, Fitzpatrick said it was a "red flag" that he needed his personal quarterback...
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Calling for Terry Bradshaw to Retire

Once again, NFL fans are calling for long-time FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw to retire. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend and current analyst caught a lot of heat on social media during Week 8 of the season. Specifically, fans are frustrated with Bradshaw’s commentary during the rapid-fire recaps the network produces throughout...
The Spun

Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer

The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

Cooper Kupp Injury Details Revealed On Monday Afternoon

Rams' head coach Sean McVay was reportedly "kicking himself" for putting Cooper Kupp into the game Sunday while down by three scores late in the fourth quarter against San Francisco. Kupp, who suffered an ankle sprain in the final minutes of Los Angeles' 31-14 loss to the 49ers yesterday, ...
The Spun

Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels

In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
The Spun

NFL Coach Has 'Lengthy' Meeting With Owner Following Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-5 on the season with today's 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. It has been a nightmare first two months of the year for the Raiders, who entered the season coming off a playoff berth with expectations of contending in the AFC. Josh McDaniels was hired to engineer that leap into the upper tier of the league.
numberfire.com

Mark Ingram (knee) won't return in Week 8 for Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Ingram suffered a knee injury in the first half of this blowout affair. Early in the third quarter, the team has ruled the veteran out of action for the rest of the afternoon. Dwayne Washington will see more work with Ingram sidelined.
WASHINGTON, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones

On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
Empire Sports Media

How much cap space do the New York Giants project to have in 2023?

The New York Giants are listed as potential buyers ahead of the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline. The deadline takes place tomorrow afternoon (November 2). General manager Joe Schoen could look to make a deal to bolster the Giants’ roster for the second half of the season after an impressive 6-2 start. But the Giants’ salary cap situation might get in the way as the team builds toward a brighter long-term future.
NEW YORK STATE
numberfire.com

Steelers sending Chase Claypool to Bears for 2nd-round pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Claypool should immediately compete for the Bears' No. 2 receiver job behind Darnell Mooney, meaning fewer targets for the likes of Cole Kmet, Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown, N'Keal Harry, and Velus Jones. The acquisition should also be a boost for Justin Fields and the offense as a whole. Claypool's departure from the Steelers leaves rookie George Pickens as the clear starter opposite Diontae Johnson. There will also be more targets available for Pat Freiermuth.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy